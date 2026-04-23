India's Kush Maini completed his first official Formula 1 test of the 2026 season with the BWT Alpine F1 Team. The 25-year-old drove 193 laps over 822 km at Circuit Zandvoort, strengthening India's presence in the sport.

As the Indian Government continues to explore pathways to revive Formula One in the country, India's sole representative on the global Formula racing ladder, Kush Maini, is quietly strengthening the nation's presence at the highest level of the sport. According to a release, the 25-year-old completed his first official Formula 1 test of the 2026 season with BWT Alpine F1 Team at the iconic Circuit Zandvoort.

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Details of the Alpine F1 Test

The two-day, closed-door session further underscored the team's continued trust and belief in his potential. Driving the Alpine A521 as part of the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme, Maini completed an impressive 193 laps, covering a total of 822 kilometres. Having retained his role as Test and Reserve Driver with the team for the 2026 season, this marks the first of several planned outings in Formula 1 machinery this year.

Confidence Boost for F2 Season

Speaking after the session, Maini said, "Great to be back in the F1 car after a break in the Formula 2 season. I'm incredibly grateful to Alpine for the opportunity. Getting into an F1 car is always a huge confidence boost, and I'm looking to carry this momentum into Miami as we resume the F2 season."

Maini will now shift his focus back to the FIA Formula 2 Championship, which resumes next weekend in Miami. Armed with valuable Formula 1 experience, the Indian driver continues to build momentum on the international stage at a time when India's ambitions of rejoining the Formula One calendar are gaining renewed traction. His steady rise further strengthens the case for the sport's return to the country. (ANI)