RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya lauded the team's pace attack, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, after their victory over DC. He also praised captain Rajat Patidar's calm and player-friendly leadership in the IPL 2026 match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya hailed the team's pace attack and skipper Rajat Patidar following their emphatic victory over Delhi Capitals (DC), highlighting the impact of early wickets and composed leadership in the ongoing India Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

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Pace Attack Dismantles Delhi

Speaking after the match, Krunal singled out Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood for their exceptional spell in the powerplay, where the duo dismantled DC's batting lineup. "It was unbelievable. Again, world-class bowlers. Seeing them operate from both ends, both sides, they bowled 18-18 balls in the powerplay," he said.

He noted that in a tournament often dominated by high-scoring games, the Pacers showcased why they remain among the best in the world. "In the league, we talk a lot about how the batsman is making 200-250 runs, sixes and fours are being hit everywhere. And suddenly a match comes where you see two world-class bowlers doing their thing, where the wicket was not that bad," Krunal added.

The all-rounder emphasised that picking up six wickets in the powerplay virtually sealed the game for RCB. "To get six wickets in the powerplay. You have literally taken the game away from the opponent. It was quite fun out there, and we are lucky to have them in our team," he said.

'Amazing' Captaincy by Rajat Patidar

Krunal also heaped praise on captain Rajat Patidar, crediting his calm and player-friendly leadership style for the team's consistency. "The way Rajat Patidar has led the team has been amazing. The best part about him is that he gives confidence to players and allows them to be themselves in the game," he said.

Highlighting the importance of composure under pressure, Krunal said Patidar's demeanour has had a positive influence on the squad. "When you are playing a match, the pressure is already 10 on 10. Someone like Rajat, who stays calm and composed, makes a lot of difference," he noted.

Match Summary

Meanwhile, Delhi suffered a one-sided loss to the defending champions RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance.

RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs.

With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them at seventh spot in the points table. (ANI)

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