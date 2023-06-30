India clinches eighth Asian Kabaddi Championship Title after victory over Iran

In an exhilarating showdown, India emerged as the champions of the Asian Kabaddi Championship by defeating Iran with a final score of 42-32.

In a thrilling final held at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center, India emerged victorious in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, defeating Iran with a score of 42-32. This triumph marks India's eighth title out of the last nine editions of the championship, while Iran has claimed the title once, back in 2003.

India faced a slight setback as Iran took the lead in the first five minutes of the game. However, the Indian defenders' successful tackles and the impressive raids by Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar resulted in Iran's first All-Out in the 10th minute.

India continued to apply pressure on Iran, executing another All-Out. By the end of the first half, India had a commanding lead of 23-11. All-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh attempted a comeback for Iran in the second half, securing a two-point raid and a super raid that inflicted the first All-Out on India in the 29th minute. Both teams displayed immense determination in this intense encounter, but India managed to hold on and secure a 42-32 victory.

India's victory in the Asian Kabaddi Championship marks their eighth title in the last nine editions, establishing their dominance in the sport. Despite, initially trailing Iran in the early minutes of the game, India's strong defensive tackles and successful raids turned the tide in their favour.

