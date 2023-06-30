Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India clinches eighth Asian Kabaddi Championship Title after victory over Iran

    In an exhilarating showdown, India emerged as the champions of the Asian Kabaddi Championship by defeating Iran with a final score of 42-32.

    Kabaddi India clinches eighth Asian Kabaddi Championship Title after victory over Iran osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    In a thrilling final held at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center, India emerged victorious in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, defeating Iran with a score of 42-32. This triumph marks India's eighth title out of the last nine editions of the championship, while Iran has claimed the title once, back in 2003.

    India faced a slight setback as Iran took the lead in the first five minutes of the game. However, the Indian defenders' successful tackles and the impressive raids by Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar resulted in Iran's first All-Out in the 10th minute.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023 schedule OUT: It's Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cachin in Round 1; check other details

    India continued to apply pressure on Iran, executing another All-Out. By the end of the first half, India had a commanding lead of 23-11. All-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh attempted a comeback for Iran in the second half, securing a two-point raid and a super raid that inflicted the first All-Out on India in the 29th minute. Both teams displayed immense determination in this intense encounter, but India managed to hold on and secure a 42-32 victory.

    India's victory in the Asian Kabaddi Championship marks their eighth title in the last nine editions, establishing their dominance in the sport. Despite, initially trailing Iran in the early minutes of the game, India's strong defensive tackles and successful raids turned the tide in their favour.

    Also Read: World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Wimbledon 2023 schedule OUT: It's Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cachin in Round 1; check other details

    Wimbledon 2023 schedule OUT: It's Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cachin in Round 1; check other details

    cricket World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands osf

    World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands

    cricket Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: Huge blow to Australia as Nathan Lyon could miss remainder of game due to calf injury osf

    Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: Huge blow to Australia as Nathan Lyon could miss remainder of game due to calf injury

    football SAFF Championship: Will 'Immortal 11' Sunil Chhetri shine for India in semi-final clash against Lebanon snt

    SAFF Championship: Will 'Immortal 11' Sunil Chhetri shine for India in semi-final clash against Lebanon?

    Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards; 'means a lot' says boxing legend snt

    Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards; 'means a lot' says boxing legend

    Recent Stories

    Alibaug to Velneshwar beach: 7 pristine beaches of Maharashtra for sunshine lovers ATG EAI

    Alibaug to Velneshwar beach: 7 pristine beaches of Maharashtra for sunshine lovers

    Kerala Women's Commission initiates suo moto inquiry into incident of newly-weds forced to bang heads anr

    Kerala Women's Commission initiates suo moto inquiry into incident of newly-weds forced to bang heads

    The Beatles to BTS - Top 7 boy bands of all time MSW

    The Beatles to BTS – Top 7 boy bands of all time

    UP B Ed JEE Entrance Exam Result 2023 declared Here is how you can check your marks gcw

    UP B.Ed JEE Entrance Exam Result 2023 declared; Here's how you can check your marks

    Egg to Cheesy Maggi-7 ways to cook yummy instant noodles RBA EAL

    Egg to Cheesy Maggi-7 ways to cook yummy instant noodles

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon