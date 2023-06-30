Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023 schedule OUT: It's Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cachin in Round 1; check other details

    As the players prepare to take center stage, the stage is set for another unforgettable chapter in the history of this iconic tournament to unfold.

    Wimbledon 2023 schedule OUT: It's Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cachin in Round 1; check other details
    The eagerly anticipated fixture for Wimbledon 2023, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, has been officially announced. Tennis enthusiasts and fans from around the globe are brimming with excitement as they eagerly await the thrilling matches set to unfold on the hallowed grass courts of the All England Club. With the finest players from across the globe vying for the coveted championship title, Wimbledon 2023 promises to be a captivating showcase of skill, determination, and sportsmanship. As the players prepare to take center stage, the stage is set for another unforgettable chapter in the history of this iconic tournament.

    In the opening round, an exciting all-Italian clash awaits as Matteo Berrettini faces Lorenzo Sonego. Holger Rune will go head-to-head with George Loffhagen, while Daniil Medvedev is set to play against British player Arthur Fery. Cam Norrie, representing Britain, will compete against Tomas Machac, while Australian standout Nick Kyrgios is scheduled to take on David Goffin. Seeded at 27, Dan Evans' first-round opponent will be Quentin Halys of France.

