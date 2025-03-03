Jos Buttler pens heartfelt note after resigning as England white-ball captain after CT exit; read post

Buttler’s captaincy duties officially came to an end after England lost the last match of their Champions Trophy campaign against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Former England skipper Jos Buttler penned a heartfelt note after stepping down from his captaincy duties in white-ball cricket following the side’s disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Buttler’s captaincy duties officially came to an end after England lost the last match of their Champions Trophy campaign against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. The 34-year-old announced his decision to renounce white-ball captaincy after his side suffered two consecutive defeats against Australia and England were knocked out of the Champions Trophy after a shocking defeat at the hands of Afghanistan. Jos Buttler’s captaincy came under heavy scrutiny amid England’s disappointing campaign.

A couple of days after leading England for one last time in white-ball cricket, Jos Buttler penned a heartfelt note to reflect on his captaincy and decision to quit captaincy duties. The Lancashire cricketer stated that he was proud to have gotten an opportunity to lead The Three Lions in his career.

“It’s with great sadness that I have decided to step down as England white ball captain. Leading your country is an immense honour and something I have and always will be very proud to have done” Buttler wrote.

“The results are clear and obvious and it is the right time for me and the team to make this decision,” he added.

Jos Buttler took up white-ball captaincy after Eoin Morgan decided to retire from international cricket. He tasted his first major success as a captain when he led England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2022. However, under the leadership of Jos Buttler, England failed to defend their ODI World Cup triumph in 2023 and T20 World Cup title in 2024.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Jos Buttler-led side lost the white-ball series against India. Buttler’s captaincy came under heavy scrutiny after England failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy semifinal. Jos Buttler did not have an ideal ending to his captaincy stint as England did not win a single match in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Jos Buttler expresses gratitude to his family, friends, teammates, and coaches

Jos Buttler expressed gratitude to his friends, family, coaches, and teammates for their unwavering support throughout the ups and downs of his captaincy career. He concluded his post with eagerness to look forward to a new chapter.

“I would just like to take this opportunity to thank all the players, staff and England fans who have supported me throughout my time as captain but most importantly I would like to thank my wife Louise and my family.” the 34-year-old added.

“ou have been unwavering pillars of support throughout the highs and lows of the job and I cannot thank you enough. Onto the next chapter.” he concluded

For the first time since June 2022, Jos Buttler will play solely as a player when England take on West Indies in the white-ball series in May-June.

