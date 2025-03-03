IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Ravi Shastri picks India's XI for semi-final clash, backs spin-heavy team

Ravi Shastri backs India's spin-heavy attack for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, highlighting Varun Chakravarthy’s impact and the team's strategy in Dubai.

ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 2:04 PM IST

Ahead of the semi-final clash against Australia in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that the Men in Blue should play with the same team which played against New Zeand in their last group stage match, ICC Cricket reported.

India have set themselves up a semi-final showdown against Australia after a solid 44-run win against the Black Caps in the final group-stage fixture of the Champions Trophy 2025, with the tournament now heading into the last-four phase.

With a turnaround of less than 48 hours and the side from today having experience of the conditions, Ravi Shastri believed India should stick with the same lineup.

"The square is a little tired at the moment; people have run on the pitch that is going to be used the day after, so the spinners will again come into play," Shastri added on spin being the preferred route for India as quoted by ICC.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel credits BGT 2023-24 for batting improvement after match-winning knock vs NZ

India unleashed their spin attack of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and new entrant Varun Chakaravarathy on the slow track of Dubai against New Zealand, going with four spinners as Harshit Rana was rested.

A total of 37.3 overs were bowled by the spinners as they succeeded in controlling the New Zealand batting effectively, picking nine out of the ten wickets with Varun Chakravarathy leading with a five-for.

On the back of their spin bowling prowess, India managed to defend a target of 250. Shastri believed the side was capable of turning it around similarly in future fixtures.

"So if you bat first, put anything over 240-250, it's going to be very competitive in a big game like a semi-final," Shastri said.

The first semi-final of the tournament between India and Australia will take place on 4 March 2025 in Dubai. On the other hand, Group B toppers South Africa will play against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

