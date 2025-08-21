3 Injured WWE Stars Unlikely To Ever Make A Return To The Wrestling Ring Again
WWE has multiple injured stars sidelined, but for some, a comeback looks nearly impossible now.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kevin Owens’ uncertain future after neck issues
Kevin Owens’ situation remains one of the most heartbreaking updates of the year. The former Universal Champion was on a career-high run leading up to WrestleMania when everything changed.
Owens had worked tirelessly to secure a huge role at the event, only to announce that he was stepping away for neck surgery. His anticipated match was pulled just weeks before the grand show, devastating fans.
Interestingly, Owens never underwent the surgery. Instead, he opted to let his neck heal naturally. When pressed about his in-ring return, Owens admitted he was unsure if it would even be possible. His honesty has left fans concerned, with his WWE journey appearing to hang in the balance.
Zoey Stark’s knee struggles continue
Zoey Stark’s injury woes have cast a shadow over her WWE future. The former NXT star tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a triple threat clash with Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley earlier this year.
Initially, hopes were high for an eight-month recovery, but things haven’t gone smoothly. Stark herself shared on Instagram that her rehab progress has been frustrating. She described the toll her injured knee has taken both physically and mentally, expressing disappointment in how the recovery is playing out.
With no clear return timeline, her prospects inside the squared circle look uncertain.
Big E remains sidelined with neck injury
Big E’s absence continues to sting fans who once celebrated his reign as WWE Champion. His injury forced him away from the ring, and fears of retirement have only grown since then. Big E made a RAW appearance in December, but in the storyline, his New Day brothers shockingly turned on him.
Since then, he has appeared for promotional duties and on-screen desk roles during premium live events. His official WWE render now shows him in a suit, which has only deepened doubts about whether he will ever wrestle again.