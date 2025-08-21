Image Credit : Getty

Kevin Owens’ situation remains one of the most heartbreaking updates of the year. The former Universal Champion was on a career-high run leading up to WrestleMania when everything changed.

Owens had worked tirelessly to secure a huge role at the event, only to announce that he was stepping away for neck surgery. His anticipated match was pulled just weeks before the grand show, devastating fans.

Interestingly, Owens never underwent the surgery. Instead, he opted to let his neck heal naturally. When pressed about his in-ring return, Owens admitted he was unsure if it would even be possible. His honesty has left fans concerned, with his WWE journey appearing to hang in the balance.