Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns’ absence from the Wrestlepalooza promotional video has already stirred speculation. Reports suggest the Tribal Chief could be busy with Hollywood commitments, particularly for The Street Fighter movie.

Considering WWE left him out of the initial video package, the odds of Reigns appearing on the show look slim. Normally, WWE would spotlight him heavily if he were involved. This absence has raised eyebrows, and the possibility of Reigns missing Wrestlepalooza seems stronger than ever.