Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) legend Andre Russell has retired from his IPL playing career after 12 seasons. Released before IPL 2026, he will stay as 'Power Coach', mentoring all-rounders and young players to strengthen the team.

The veteran West Indian all-rounder served with KKR for 12 seasons from 2014 before he was surprisingly released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. The 37-year-old had an underwhelming IPL 2025 with the bat and bowl as he scored just 167 runs at an average of 18.56 and picked 8 wickets at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 11.14 in 13 matches.

With the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise looking to revamp after a disappointing season and free up the purse for the upcoming auction, Russell’s exit leaves room to rebuild the squad and target fresh all‑round talent ahead of IPL 2026.

Andre Russell Retires from IPL, But to Stay with KKR

Andre Russell confirmed his retirement from IPL in an emotional video posted on his social media. In the video, Russell informed KKR fans about his decision to retire from his illustrious IPL career, but he will continue to play in other leagues across the world.

“Hello, KKR fans. Dre Russ here. Just want to give you guys the big news - I’ve made a decision to retire from the IPL. I will still be active playing in various leagues around the world and for all the other KKR franchises. I had some amazing times and great memories (in the IPL), hitting sixes, winning games, getting MVPs, and all of those things.” Andre Russell said in a video.

“But, when I made this decision, I felt like it was the best decision at this point. I don't want to fade out, I want to leave a legacy behind. It's best to retire when fans ask 'why? You still have some more in you. You still could go for a bit longer'. Instead of 'yeah, you should have done it years back', he added.

Though Andre Russell retired from IPL, the legend will remain at Kolkata Knight Riders in the new capacity of ‘Power Coach’, where he will mentor and guide the team’s all-rounders and young players, and share his experience to help KKR build a stronger, more dynamic squad for IPL 2026 and beyond.

Russell’s Retirement Leaves Fans Emotional

Andre Russell's call to time on his IPL career has left the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans emotional as they bid farewell to a player who has been the cornerstone of the franchise’s success over the last 11 years.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), KKR fans recalled several historic and memorable moments of Andre Russell, from his match-winning knocks and explosive performances to his fearless bowling and game-changing spell, celebrating the legacy of the all-rounder, while lauding his loyalty with KKR and expressed their excitement and eagerness to see him in the new role as a ‘power coach’.

Andre Russell joined KKR in 2014 and became one of the most instrumental figures behind the success of the team. The veteran all-rounder played a pivotal role in helping the KKR win two IPL titles in 2014 and 2024.

In his IPL career, Andre Russell has amassed 2651 runs, including 12 fifties, at an average of 28.20 and a strike rate of 174.18 in 140 matches. With the ball, Russell picked 123 wickets, including a fifer and two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.28 and an economy rate of 9.51.