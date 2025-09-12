WWE Hall of Famer hospitalized after a sudden health scare. Family confirms details and future plans.

Jerry “The King” Lawler, a revered figure in professional wrestling and longtime WWE commentator, has reportedly suffered a stroke. The 75-year-old Hall of Famer was hospitalized in Florida last week, according to confirmation from his daughter via TMZ. Lawler had recently withdrawn from several scheduled appearances, prompting concern among fans and colleagues.

Lawler, who remains signed to WWE under a Legends contract, is currently admitted and receiving care. Upon release, he is expected to return to Memphis, Tennessee. His health scare has drawn widespread support from the wrestling community, with many sending prayers and well-wishes for his recovery.

A towering presence in the ring and behind the microphone, Lawler’s career spans decades. He joined the then-WWF in 1992 after dominating various promotions, notably becoming a 28-time USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion. That title emerged from the unification of the AWA and WCWA World Heavyweight Championships. His contributions to wrestling earned him a place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Jerry Lawler provided an update two years after suffering a stroke

Lawler previously opened up about his health journey following a stroke in February 2023. Speaking candidly, he shared that while he felt great overall, his knees had been giving him trouble. “I feel good except my knees are a little bit under the weather,” he said. “I had my right knee replaced about six or seven months ago, and they said that takes about a year to get that back to normal, and then my left knee needs to be replaced, too, but I'm gonna wait a while on that one.”