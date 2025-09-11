WWE's first WrestleMania outside North America is set for Saudi Arabia in 2027. There could be dream matches like CM Punk vs. Stone Cold and Roman Reigns vs. The Rock to title clashes featuring rising stars and returning legends.

On September 10, Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Al-Sheikh announced that WWE will bring WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia for the very first time in 2027. This milestone marks the first time WrestleMania will be held outside North America, potentially reshaping the event's global future. Given the historic significance, WWE is expected to deliver one of the most star-studded and captivating cards in its history. Here are some predictions for WrestleMania 43’s card in Saudi Arabia.

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Seth Rollins – World Heavyweight Championship

After forming "The Vision" faction with Paul Heyman and others, Seth Rollins has shared the spotlight with Bron Breakker, the current World Heavyweight Champion. With WrestleMania 43 coming nearly 18 months from now, Breakker is poised to emerge as the future headliner Paul Heyman envisions. The storyline may feature Heyman’s loyalty in question, with Breakker defending his title against his former mentor Rollins in a high-stakes clash.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee – WWE Women’s Championship

The Women’s Championship could see a thrilling multi-competitor match featuring some of WWE’s top female talents. Rhea Ripley has firmly established herself at the top, while IYO SKY and Becky Lynch remain formidable contenders. AJ Lee, having made a surprise WWE return in September 2025, would add star power and intrigue, making this match a must-watch.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Jacob Fatu – Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes continues to be WWE’s leading figure, carrying the Undisputed Championship. While holding the title until 2027 would be a tough feat, we might still see Rhodes in the world title scene. Jacob Fatu, known as ‘The Samoan Werewolf,’ is a rising star likely to be solidified as a main event player by then, potentially challenging Rhodes for the top prize at WrestleMania 43.

CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

With WrestleMania 43 set for Saudi Arabia, legendary returns are highly anticipated. Stone Cold Steve Austin, a fan favorite and Hall of Famer, might step back into the ring for one last major showdown-potentially against CM Punk. This clash has long been teased and could finally come to life, thrilling fans worldwide.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Another monumental match possibility involves current star Roman Reigns facing off against WWE legend The Rock, who has been featured in recent WrestleManias. This main event would create an unforgettable atmosphere, delivering the grandest spectacle for WWE’s first Saudi Arabia WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Naomi – Women’s World Championship

Naomi announced her pregnancy and relinquished the Women’s World Championship in August 2025, while Bianca Belair recovered from injury. By WrestleMania 43, both could be back at full strength, setting up a dramatic championship battle. A storyline featuring Naomi's triumphant return and face-off with former ally Belair would captivate audiences.

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio – AAA Mega Championship Mask vs. Hair Match

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have a storied rivalry. With WWE acquiring Lucha Libre AAA, Dominik might chase the promotion’s top title. Rey defending the AAA Mega Championship against Dominik in a Mask vs. Hair match at WrestleMania 43 would deliver high drama and could serve as a fitting send-off for the legendary Rey.

GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025, creating buzz for marquee matchups. Facing off with GUNTHER, WWE’s dominant heel and recent rising star, would be a dream bout expected to headline WrestleMania 43, promising explosive action.

Y2Ego (Chris Jericho & Ethan Page) (c) vs. The Vision vs. The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens – World Tag Team Championship

Rumors of Chris Jericho returning to WWE could see him paired with Ethan Page as the new tag team Y2Ego. Challenging for the belts could involve The Vision, The Usos, and the reunited Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, resulting in an unpredictable four-way tag title match.

Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) (c) vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Private Party vs. Lucha Bros – WWE Tag Team Championships Ladder Match

Multi-team ladder matches have become a highlight, and by 2027 this trend could continue. Fraxiom defends against returning legends DIY and Motor City Machine Guns, AEW’s Private Party, and the reunited Lucha Bros in a chaotic, action-packed ladder match.

Women’s Tag Team and Individual Titles

Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez) (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Though it may seem unlikely for Judgment Day to persist in 2027, Roxanne Perez’s addition in 2025 could carry the faction to WrestleMania 43 as tag champs. Liv Morgan’s return alongside Ruby Riott (aka AEW’s Ruby Soho) could spark a compelling storyline culminating in a title clash.

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton – Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Stephanie Vaquer’s swift ascent-from NXT to winning multiple titles in 2025-could position her as Women’s Intercontinental Champion by WrestleMania 43. Matches against former champions Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton would add stirring personal rivalries to the card.

Trick Williams (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes – Intercontinental Championship

Trick Williams, a two-time NXT Champion, could bring his rising star power to the main roster title scene. A renewed rivalry with Carmelo Hayes on the WrestleMania stage would blend nostalgia with fresh competition for the Intercontinental Championship.

Explosive Multi-Man Matches

Oba Femi (c) vs. Rusev vs. Sheamus vs. Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest vs. Tony D’Angelo vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Drew McIntyre – United States Championship

No mega-event is complete without a bruising multi-man match featuring WWE’s toughest competitors. Current NXT Champion Oba Femi could have transitioned to the main roster, defending the U.S. Championship against a stacked field of hard-hitters, promising a thrilling, unpredictable bout.

With this blend of emerging talent, returning legends, and high-stakes battles, WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be an unforgettable event that will set new standards for WWE’s global showcase.