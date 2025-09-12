Image Credit : Getty

Michin has fallen short in multiple bids for the Women’s United States Championship, including a recent loss to Giulia. While her in-ring work remains crisp and adaptable, she struggles to connect consistently with the audience.

A return to NXT could help her refine her character and mentor emerging talent. Her past feud with Jaida Parker proved she can elevate others, and a run with the Women’s North American Title could boost the division.