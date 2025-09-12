- Home
From veterans to underused talents, these WWE stars could thrive away from SmackDown’s crowded roster.
Michin Could Shine Again in NXT
Michin has fallen short in multiple bids for the Women’s United States Championship, including a recent loss to Giulia. While her in-ring work remains crisp and adaptable, she struggles to connect consistently with the audience.
A return to NXT could help her refine her character and mentor emerging talent. Her past feud with Jaida Parker proved she can elevate others, and a run with the Women’s North American Title could boost the division.
Andrade’s Stop-Start Booking Hurts His Momentum
Andrade delivers standout performances whenever he appears, whether solo or alongside Rey Fenix. Yet, with SmackDown’s veteran-heavy roster and the dominance of the MFTs, his appearances are sporadic.
A move to RAW or a stint in NXT could give him consistent screen time. Pairing with Dragon Lee or Penta, or even turning heel, would allow fans to invest in him without the frustration of long absences.
DIY Lost in SmackDown’s Tag Team Traffic
Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are already set for NXT’s “Homecoming” event against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. SmackDown’s tag division is stacked with teams like the Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, Legado Del Fantasma, and the Wyatt Sicks. With so many duos vying for time, DIY could thrive on RAW or bolster NXT’s tag scene instead of being sidelined.
Nia Jax Needs More Than Title Chases
For the past year, Nia Jax’s focus has been singular, pursuing the WWE Women’s Championship. After losing the title to Tiffany Stratton’s cash-in in January, she’s suffered multiple defeats to Stratton and Rhea Ripley.
Her latest involvement in Jade Cargill’s title pursuit feels repetitive. Without fresh storylines, Jax risks being seen as one-dimensional. A shift to RAW or NXT could open new creative directions and rivalries.