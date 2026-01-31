14-year-old Jensi Kanabar from Gujarat made history by becoming the first Indian girl to win the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy 2026. The Khelo India athlete defeated Australia's Musemma Cilek in a three-set final.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the 14-year-old Jensi Kanabar from Junagadh in Gujarat, after she became the first Indian girl to win the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14 and Under Trophy 2026. The young sensation's feat marked a watershed moment for Indian junior tennis and underscores the impact of sustained athlete support under the Khelo India scheme.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"From Junagadh to Melbourne -- India's pride serves an ace! Congratulations to our Khelo India athlete Jensi Kanabar from Junagadh, Gujarat, for winning the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy 2026 and becoming the first Indian female to achieve this historic feat," Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on X. From Junagadh to Melbourne — India’s pride serves an ace! 🇮🇳 Congratulations to our Khelo India athlete Jensi Kanabar from Junagadh, Gujarat, for winning the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy 2026 and becoming the first Indian female to achieve this historic… pic.twitter.com/gou5ivg70p — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 31, 2026

A Historic Victory in Melbourne

Jensi etched her name into the annals of Indian tennis history, becoming the first Indian girl to win a title at the 2026 Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy held at Melbourne Park, according to a release. The Gujarati girl clinched a memorable 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory in front of a partisan home crowd against Australia's Musemma Cilek. Jensi had earlier topped her round-robin group with a perfect record, winning 12 out of 15 games.

Future Aspirations

"The feeling of winning the Australian Open is fantastic and now I turn my attention to winning the Junior Grand Slam and Pro Circuit as well," Jensin told SAI from Melbourne on Friday. "Last year I have played the Wimbledon as well as a lot of foreign competitions and that prepared me for this. My major aim remains to give India a medal at the Olympics."

Support from Khelo India

Jensi has had been backed as a Khelo India Athlete (KIA) since April 2024. Besides financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month, she has been benefited with access to high-quality coaching and competitive exposure, enhanced training infrastructure and tournament readiness support, besides the financial assistance and developmental backing aimed at preparing India's junior talent for global platforms. (ANI)