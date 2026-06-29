Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker expressed pride after his side's historic 2-0 series win over India, saying they proved the first victory was no fluke. Ireland clinched the series with a narrow one-run win, their first-ever series victory over India.

Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker expressed disbelief and pride after his side's historic series win over India, saying the team proved their opening victory was no fluke by backing it up with another strong performance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tucker said Ireland's growing belief and ability to read conditions helped them close out the game, adding that playing simple, effective cricket was the key to their success. Ireland, powered by brilliant three-wicket hauls by Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard, registered a historic one-run win over T20I World Cup champions India at Belfast on Sunday and clinched the two-match series 2-0.

'We proved it wasn't a one-off'

"I can't quite believe it, but absolutely incredible. I think I challenged the lads the other day to show the world that that wasn't a one-off, that we could do it again, and we were able to do it today," Tucker said after the match.

"It felt like we were able to close the game out. I think we showed that good cricket can be simple cricket, and it doesn't always have to be that complicated, especially when you read the conditions well, that you can be effective and you can win games of cricket," he added.

Ireland End India's 16-Series Winning Streak

The series triumph marked Ireland's first-ever series victory over India in any format. In the process, they not only defeated the reigning T20 World Cup champions but also ended India's remarkable 16-series winning streak in T20Is.

Chasing 155 in a must-win contest, India fell just short, finishing on 153/9 to lose by one run. Earlier, despite a superb spell from Prince Yadav (3/22), who helped restrict Ireland to 154/8, India's batters could not get the job done. (ANI)