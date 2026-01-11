Chennai Singams started their ISPL season 3 with a dominant 44-run win over Tiigers of Kolkata. Sarfraz Khan's explosive 45 off 24 and superb bowling from Jagannath Sarkar (2/7) and Ashish Pal (2/15) sealed the comprehensive victory.

Chennai Singams roared loud as they opened their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 3 campaign with a comprehensive 44-run victory over Tiigers of Kolkata at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. A blistering knock from Sarfraz Khan, combined with incisive bowling spells from Jagannath Sarkar and debutant Ashish Pal, powered the Singams to a commanding opening win.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sarfraz Khan Powers Chennai's Comeback

After losing early wickets and slipping to 10/2 inside the first two overs, Chennai regrouped through a commanding, match-defining knock from Sarfraz Khan, according to a release. Batting with authority and control, Sarfraz anchored the innings with a superb 45 off 24 deliveries, counter-attacking the bowlers and firmly swinging momentum in Chennai's favour. He found valuable support in Jagannath Sarkar (16 off 19), with the duo stitching together a crucial middle-overs partnership.

The defining passage of the innings came in the seventh over, the 50-50 Challenge over, where Chennai amassed 40 runs, shifting the momentum and pushing the total beyond the 80-run mark. Despite a late fightback from Tiigers of Kolkata through disciplined bowling and sharp fielding, the Singams continued to press for runs. A quick late flourish from Sambhaji Patil (14 off 6), introduced as the Googly Sub, ensured Chennai crossed the landmark, closing their innings at 102/8. The effort made Chennai Singams the first side in ISPL Season 3 to breach the 100-run mark.

Bowlers Seal Dominant Victory

Defending the total, the Chennai Singams bowlers asserted complete control. Jagannath Sarkar led the attack with an outstanding spell of 2/7, dismissing Kiran Pawar and Krushna Gawali in his tape-ball overs. Debutant Ashish Pal backed him up with a confident spell of 2/15, sealing a dominant 44-run win for Chennai Singams in their opening match of the third edition at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

Match Summary

Chennai Singams: 102/8 (10 overs)

Sarfraz Khan 45 (24)

Vivek Shelar 3/15 (2 overs)

Tiigers of Kolkata: 58/5 (10 overs)

Saif Ali 26 (23)

Jagannath Sarkar 2/7 (2 overs)

Result: Chennai Singams beat Tiigers of Kolkata by 44 runs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)