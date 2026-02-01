Gameweek 2 of ISL 2025-26 continues with a Saturday double-header. East Bengal FC, coming off a 3-0 win, face Sporting Club Delhi. Later, Jamshedpur FC, who also won their opener, host Punjab FC in their first match of the season.

Gameweek 2 of Indian Super League 2025-26 continues with a Saturday double-header as East Bengal FC face Sporting Club Delhi at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday. Later in the evening, Jamshedpur FC hosts Punjab FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, with the kick-off scheduled for 19:00 IST, as per an ISL press release.

East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

-East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi East Bengal FC come to this match after a commanding 3-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in their season opener at the same venue. Youssef Ezzejjari struck twice, and Miguel Ferreira scored the other to seal the win for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Speaking ahead of the match, East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon said, "SC Delhi are not an unknown side for us. They have a clear playing identity, a coach who believes in possession football and building from the back, and a group of young, energetic players who will come here looking for their first points. We expect a tough game. In a shorter-duration league, mistakes are costly, so our focus is to go game by game and keep improving. If we can sustain our performance level, I believe we are in a good position to get the result we want."

East Bengal FC midfielder Jeakson Singh added, "We know every match is important. We have prepared for a long time, and we are ready to give everything on the pitch this season. The fans were amazing in the last match, and we hope they come in big numbers again. We will give our 100 per cent to make them proud."

SC Delhi, meanwhile, went down 0-2 to Bengaluru FC on Sunday. They will look to respond with greater defensive solidity and attacking cohesion against a confident East Bengal.

Speaking ahead of the game, SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz said, "East Bengal are one of the strongest and most organised teams in the league, with experienced Indian players, quality foreigners and a coach who has achieved success in India and Asia. For us, this is not only a big challenge, but also a massive opportunity. "The players showed that we can compete at this level, even if the result did not go our way (against Bengaluru)," said SC Delhi head coach. "Now we must improve our focus in crucial moments and be more clinical with our chances. We travel to Kolkata with belief, ambition, and the clear objective of fighting for three points," he added.

SC Delhi defender Manoj Mohammed said, "Scoring is important for the team, no matter who gets the goal. What matters most is that we perform well collectively and take our chances. I've played in Kolkata before, including big matches like the derby. The atmosphere there is intense, and performing well feels very good."

The hosts will look to build on their attacking momentum and make early inroads, while SC Delhi aim to remain compact and capitalise on transitions. With confidence high in the East Bengal FC camp and resolve evident within SC Delhi, the early kick-off promises an engaging contest in Kolkata.

Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC

-Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC Jamshedpur FC will look to build on their winning start at the Furnace, where an early goal from former Punjab midfielder Madih Talal handed them a 1-0 result against Mohammedan Sporting.

Speaking ahead of the match, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said, "We are very respectful of Punjab because they have quality and real depth across the pitch, especially in the wide areas. We know they can be very dangerous if you switch off for even a moment. That's why our focus has to be on ourselves - on taking care of the ball, maintaining our concentration for the full game, and being more clinical with the chances we create. If we perform to our maximum, move the ball well, and play with the intensity we expect from ourselves at home, then it's a game we believe we can win."

Jamshedpur FC defender Stephen Eze added, "Punjab are a strong team, but we will stick to our style, give 100 per cent, and with the fans behind us at home, we will do everything possible to secure the three points."

Punjab FC travel to Jamshedpur aiming to make a positive first impression against a side that have already shown control and defensive solidity at home.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, "We have our plans for tomorrow's match, and we will try to execute those plans on the ground. It is our first match of the season, and we hope that we can start the season well. We love playing in front of fans, in front of full stadiums which, I think, will be a motivation for us to play."

Speaking about the opposition, Dilmperis added, "Jamshedpur is a very good team. They have a good all-round team. We are not focused on one player because it will make us lose our focus on the others."

Punjab FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh said, "The team have been working hard, and the mood in the dressing room is very good. As the coach said, we have a plan for tomorrow, and are working on it. We are confident that we will get a positive result at the end of the match."

Jamshedpur FC will look to control possession and apply sustained pressure at home, while Punjab FC aim to stay organised and execute their plan with discipline in their season opener. (ANI)