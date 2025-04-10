Football: Top 5 players who impressed in loan stints in 2024/25

Sports
The old adage to never fall in love with a loan player is being put to the test this season, as players in this list have thrived on temporary transfers in 2024/25.
Nuno Tavares, an Arsenal player since 2022, has rediscovered his form at Lazio. The left-back has eight assists in Serie A, a joint-league-leading total.
Andrey Santos, a Chelsea loanee, has found his footing at Strasbourg. The Brazilian has scored nine goals in 28 league appearances, attracting interest from top clubs.
After his loan move to Aston Villa, Rashford has been directly involved in seven goals in 714 minutes and looked significantly sharper. He earned a recall to the England squad.
Marco Asensio has scored eight times in 12 appearances since joining Aston Villa from Paris Saint-Germain in January. Both reinforcements have worked for Unai Emery.
Galatasaray's bold move to sign Victor Osimhen has paid off, with the striker scoring 28 goals in 32 games. He will aim to end his time in Turkey with trophies.
Football: Records created, equalled in Barcelona's 4-0 win vs Dortmund
Dhoni to lead CSK again: 10 leadership lessons from Captain Cool
Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 knocks vs DC in IPL
Virat Kohli's Instagram strategy: 10 must-know branding secrets