Kerala Blasters FC face Odisha FC in a crucial ISL clash. The Blasters, fresh from a win, aim to climb from 11th place, while 13th-placed Odisha FC look to distance themselves from the relegation zone. Both teams seek vital points.

A resurgent Kerala Blasters FC will aim to build momentum and extend their unbeaten run when they host Odisha FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Kerala Blasters FC will hope to build on their momentum after their 2-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC in their previous outing. Placed 11th with eight points from ten matches, a win on Thursday would take the Kochi outfit further away from the relegation zone and provide a platform for a steady climb up the standings.

Blasters aim for consistency

Assistant coach Peter Hartley, who will be leading the Kerala Blasters from the touchline in place of the suspended head coach Ashley Westwood, emphasised adaptability in approach. "They are a strong side with multiple dimensions and look to play progressive football. While our core principles remain intact, we adjust based on the opposition," he noted. The coaching setup headed by Westwood has revived the Kerala Blasters season, which is evident in their performances. "We're still in the process, but the improvement has been clear. In just 12 days, we've kept a clean sheet and earned seven points from the possible 12. For us, it's not just about results, it's about performance. If performances improve, results will follow," Hartley added.

Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Alsabith ST highlighted the squad's growing cohesion. "The group is highly motivated, and there is clear progress in both performance and playing style. If we maintain this work ethic, results will follow," he stated.

Odisha's southern trip and a special reunion

Odisha FC, meanwhile, make the trip south aiming to improve on their 1-1 draw against Mohammedan Sporting Club, who are bottom of the standings. Currently 13th with six points from seven matches, an away victory would help them widen the gap between themselves and Mohammedan in the relegation spot. The game marks a reunion for Odisha FC head coach TG Purushothaman, who previously served as the assistant coach of Kerala Blasters. Reflecting on the occasion, he said, "It is true that I have a history with Kerala Blasters. It is like a mother club to me, and I have full respect for them. My journey started there. But now Odisha FC have trusted me and given me this responsibility. That trust is very important to me, and I must give back to the club."

Head-to-Head

Historically, the contest between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC has been evenly poised. Across 26 previous ISL meetings, both teams have registered nine wins apiece, with eight encounters ending in a draw. While the head-to-head record remains balanced, Odisha FC hold a marginal edge in goals scored, having netted 37 to Kerala's 35. Their most recent meeting in January 2025 saw Kerala Blasters edge a closely-fought contest 3-2 in Kochi.

Focus on discipline and form

Purushothaman underlined the importance of defensive discipline following their recent draw. "The team showed resilience, but matches are becoming increasingly compact. We need to address lapses in concentration and improve defensively, with an emphasis on keeping clean sheets," he explained.

Forward Suhair VP also reflected on his recent return to form. "Getting on the scoresheet has boosted my confidence and helped me regain rhythm. I aim to build on this and contribute consistently towards the team's results," he added.

Kerala Blasters will look to capitalise on home advantage to build momentum and push up the table, while Odisha FC will target a crucial away result and widen the gap from the relegation phase. (ANI)