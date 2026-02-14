The ISL 2025-26 season kicks off with Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi. JFC coach Owen Coyle eyes a top finish, while Mohammedan fields an all-Indian squad. BFC's Renedy Singh faces rebranded SC Delhi.

The 2025-26 season underway, the Indian Super League will see Jamshedpur FC host Mohammedan Sporting Club at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur, while Bengaluru FC face Sporting Club Delhi at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Sunday, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club

Jamshedpur FC enter the season with a renewed sense of leadership and community, having appointed a "leadership quartet" of captains. Under the guidance of the experienced Owen Coyle, the club aims to return the "Furnace" to its status as one of the most feared venues in the league.

Speaking at the start of the season, and the introduction of relegation, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said, "The inclusion of relegation is something that we have been used to all our career. For us, we are looking to be pushing at the top end of the table. The pre-season has obviously not been ideal because we have tried to complete six weeks' work within three weeks, but the lads want to do their very best for the club."

Coyle further emphasised the importance of the home support, noting, "Football is nothing without the supporters. We want to make sure we give a good account of ourselves in the league and by doing that, be fighting at the top end of the table. We want to be a really positive, aggressive team trying to win games. We never go defensive -- we play to win."

Addressing the challenge posed by Mohammedan SC, Coyle added, "We will be very respectful of Mohammedan. They have a transfer embargo, but what that does is actually unites a group, it gives them a cause to fight for. The opening games of any season are always difficult games."

Mohammedan SC, back in the top flight, bring a legacy of over a century and a passionate Kolkata following. Despite facing a transfer ban that has led them to rely heavily on a domestic-heavy core, head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo remains defiant and focused on the challenge.

Reflecting on the club's unique situation, Wadoo said, "This is the first time in the history of the ISL that a team will play with an all-Indian squad. This is a great motivation for the players. Usually, when foreigners are there, Indians don't get enough game time. We have to believe in these young Indian players. They will do well if we work hard."

Mohammedan SC captain Gaurav Bora said, "As coach said, the motivation to play in the ISL is huge. We are all pumped up. It's the first game of the season after a long wait. Players are motivated and mentally ready for the challenge."

The match will see a battle between Jamshedpur's seasoned foreign core, including Eze and Lazar Cirkovic, against the tenacity of Mohammedan SC's Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei and the creative spark of Abhishek Halder.

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

The evening kick-off features former champions Bengaluru FC taking on the rebranded Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The "Blues" have turned to a familiar face in Renedy Singh, whose appointment as head coach marks a significant moment for domestic coaching in the league.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, the Bengaluru FC head coach said, "We are happy that after a long wait, it finally starts. We have been working hard and the players are prepared. This is a 13-match season now, so the first match is not going to be easy. I demand that the whole team defends and the whole team attacks."

Discussing the opponents, Singh noted, "SC Delhi could be a surprise package. It's never easy playing a new team with new players. We won't take them lightly at all. If we concentrate on what we can do in defending and attacking, that is the most important thing."

SC Delhi, formerly Hyderabad FC and now rebranded and relocated to the capital, make their official debut under Polish head coach Tomasz Tchorz. The club looks to build a new identity for football in Delhi, relying on a blend of promising talent and experienced heads like captain Alex Saji.

"It is very important to create a strong first impression," said SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz. "Delhi has been waiting for professional football at this level, and we want to represent the city with discipline and energy. Facing a club like Bengaluru in their home is the perfect test for our first step in the ISL."

Speaking ahead of game, SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz said, "This game can set the benchmark for us because Bengaluru is a club which is very well organised. For us, it sets a benchmark. We are a new established club, but I personally believe we can achieve top six in this league. This can motivate us to reach the highest spot."

With Bengaluru's stars like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Rahul Bheke facing off against Delhi's young guns like Mohammed Aimen and Ayush Adhikari, the encounter promises to be a tactical chess match. (ANI)