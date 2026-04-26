During his Caribbean tour in Trinidad and Tobago, popular YouTuber IShowSpeed played a casual cricket game where he praised Virat Kohli after hitting a boundary. In a viral video, he also took a dig at Babar Azam by referencing him after a friend played a poor shot, sparking massive reactions on social media.

The popular YouTuber, IShowSpeed, Darren Jason Watkins Jr, praised Indian star batter Virat Kohli while taking a dig at Pakistan’s batter Babar Azam during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, playing a casual game with friends.

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IShowSpeed is in Trinidad and Tobago as part of his 15-day Caribbean tour, which officially kicked off on April 25, 2026. Watkins Jr’s 15-day tour across Caribbean nations is apparently part of his content and fan engagement series, where he is visiting different locations and creating on-ground videos.

Trinidad and Tobago has been home to several West Indies cricket stars over the years, including the likes of Brian Lara, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, and Dwayne Bravo, making it one of the key hubs of Caribbean cricket talent.

Also Read: Dropped on 0, Smashed 81: How Did RCB’s Virat Kohli Turn the Tables on GT in IPL 2026 Clash?

IShowSpeed’s Dig at Babar Azam Goes Viral

As IShowSpeed, aka Darren Jason Watkins Jr., begins his two-week Caribbean tour in Trinidad and Tobago, the YouTuber engages in a fun cricket session with the locals of the West Indies nation, where his comments on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam quickly went viral on social media.

In a video that went viral on social media. Watkins Jr saw his friend taking a strike before himself. When his friend played a poor shot, leaving IShowSpeed amused, he mocked the effort and referenced Babar Azam before stepping in to bat himself.

“That’s Babar Azam Stuff, bro,” IShowSpeed said.

Then, the American YouTuber took the strike and hit the bowler for a boundary, and celebrated by giving a shoutout to Virat Kohli.

“Virat Kohli baby. Shoutout to my homie Virat Kohli," he added.

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IShowSpeed has long been a fan of Virat Kohli and has often spoken about the Indian batter in his streams and public appearances, further adding to his growing interest in cricket content. He even expressed his disappointment over Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, saying he was “sad” and shocked, and questioning why the Indian star would retire after winning an ICC title, calling it unbelievable.

The YouTuber travelled to Ahmedabad for the 2023 ODI World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, but his meeting with Virat Kohli didn’t materialize despite being in the stadium during the high-profile match.

‘Speed is More Indian Than Some Of Our Indians’

IShowSpeed’s praise for Virat Kohli and a dig at Babar Azam sparked massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts flooding timelines with memes and mixed reactions.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with a mix of humour, praise and debate, with some calling Speed ‘more Indian than Indians’, others demanding a Virat Kohli collaboration, while a few also pointed out how easily he grabs attention with such cricket-related content and commentary.

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IShowSpeed is one of the most popular streamers, with over 53 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 47 million followers on Instagram, further cementing his global reach and influence as a digital content creator.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are currently playing in IPL and PSL 2026, representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively, continuing to remain two of the most followed modern-day cricket stars in their respective leagues.

Also Read: Babar Azam becomes fastest to 12,000 T20 runs, surpasses Gayle