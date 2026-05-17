The T20I skipper’s form has dipped alarmingly. Across 11 innings for Mumbai Indians, he managed only 195 runs at an average of 17.73. His lone fifty came against Delhi Capitals, while two ducks and four single-digit scores highlighted his struggles. This decline follows a stellar 717-run campaign in IPL 2025.

Bowlers appear to have decoded his aggressive style, fielding tight leg-side setups that have restricted his scoring. The slump has not only hurt his team’s performance but also raised questions about his captaincy role for India.