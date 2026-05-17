3 Cricketers Whose IPL 2026 Failures May Cost Them Their Place in the Indian Team
IPL 2026 has put three key Indian cricketers under pressure. Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy are battling poor form, inconsistency. Their struggles could influence selectors as India prepares for the next T20I stage.
Suryakumar Yadav
The T20I skipper’s form has dipped alarmingly. Across 11 innings for Mumbai Indians, he managed only 195 runs at an average of 17.73. His lone fifty came against Delhi Capitals, while two ducks and four single-digit scores highlighted his struggles. This decline follows a stellar 717-run campaign in IPL 2025.
Bowlers appear to have decoded his aggressive style, fielding tight leg-side setups that have restricted his scoring. The slump has not only hurt his team’s performance but also raised questions about his captaincy role for India.
Shivam Dube
Dube’s numbers initially look steady, with 197 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate above 150 for Chennai Super Kings. However, he failed to register a single half-century and rarely produced match-defining innings. His strike rate against spin dropped sharply, undermining his biggest strength.
CSK’s constant reshuffling further disrupted his rhythm, while dropped catches added to criticism. Although his unbeaten 32 off 16 balls against Lucknow Super Giants offered some relief, selectors may still prefer more consistent finishers if he cannot dominate middle overs regularly.
Varun Chakravarthy
The Kolkata Knight Riders spinner endured a poor start, taking 10 wickets in nine games but conceding runs at an economy of 9.00. He went wicketless in his first three matches and struggled on flat pitches. Chakravarthy later revealed he had been bowling with two fractures in his left hand.
Once fit, he delivered impactful spells, including 3/14 against Rajasthan Royals. Yet, another toe injury hampered his progress. With India already boasting reliable spin options, his recurring fitness issues could weaken his case for national selection.
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