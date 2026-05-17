Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs, ending their 5-match winning streak. Finn Allen (93), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82*), and Cameron Green (52*) helped KKR post 247/2. GT finished at 218/4 despite fifties from Gill and Buttler.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) snapped Gujarat Titans' five-match winning streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 29-run victory at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

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'We're giving ourselves a little chance here'

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live', KKR all-rounder Cameron Green reckoned that they are still in with a fighting chance in the 'Race to Playoffs'. "The coaching staff have been awesome. There was no panic behind closed doors. I think it just took us a while, maybe a bit too long, to figure out the right roles and get the right people in the right positions. I like to think I can bat in a few positions, but it's about what is best for the team," Green said.

He further said, "Ajinkya Rahane has been awesome at the top for us, and the same goes for Angkrish, our youngster at number three. So, it's just about where I fit into the team, and number four seems to be it. We've found that now, so yeah, we're giving ourselves a little chance here."

The lanky Australian all-rounder, who was roped in by KKR for Rs 25.20 crores, scored his second fifty of the season, with 52* in 28 balls, including three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 185.71. Green targeted Rashid in his 16th over and hit back-to-back boundaries. Rashid came to bowl the final over as well, and Green hit another boundary to complete his half-century in just 26 balls.

On taking down Rashid Khan, Green said, "Rashid is a quality bowler, and I'm sure we'll have many battles in the future. No, I don't think I'm picking Rashid better than most. It's just kind of how it has happened. I had a couple of good opportunities to take it deep against GT, and, obviously, when you walk out to bat after a really good partnership, you can just keep that momentum going. The guys before me batted beautifully."

KKR's dominant batting display

GT asked the three-time IPL champions to bat first at Eden Gardens, and the hosts made them pay. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane (14) got out early, but Finn Allen (93 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed the bowlers all over the park, putting up a sizzling 95-run stand.

Following Allen's dismissal, Raghuvanshi reached his fifth fifty of the season, pressing the accelarator during his 108-run stand with Green, helping KKR reach 247/2 in 20 overs. Raghuvanshi scored an unbeaten 82* in 44 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes.

GT fall short in run-chase

During the run-chase, Sai Sudharsan retired hurt early. Skipper Shubman Gill (85 in 49 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Jos Buttler (57 in 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 128-run stand to put GT in the hunt. But once they were dismissed, GT could not keep the run-rate up, ending at 218/4 in 20 overs.

Sunil Narine (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR and also the 'Player of the Match'.

GT is placed at second place, with eight wins and five losses, giving them 16 points. KKR is at seventh, with five wins, six losses and a no result, giving them 11 points. (ANI)