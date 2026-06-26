Ireland defeated India by 34 runs in the first T20I to take a 1-0 series lead. Skipper Lorcan Tucker scored a crucial 50 and described the historic first-ever win over the 'World Champions' as 'pretty special' for his side.

Ireland defeated India by 34 runs in the first T20I match of the series and the hosts took 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'It was pretty special'

The Irish skipper, Lorcan Tucker, described the win over the World Champions as "pretty special." "It was pretty special. But just credit to the lads. I think we scraped through that game. We had some tough periods in it, but we stayed in it. And we were diligent, and we worked hard. And we were lucky to get the reward in the end," Tucker said.

Tucker made 50 off 36 balls with the help of five fours and a couple of sixes. After four early wickets, Tucker stitched a 64-run partnership with Gareth Delany for the first wicket, which helped the hosts set a big 183-run target.

On recovering from 36 for 3 and his partnership with Gareth Delany, the skipper said, "I think India bowled really well at the start. I think they bowled really good lengths. They didn't really waver from them. They stuck with them, found it challenging to hit good shots. It nearly felt like a Test match at one stage. But I think we tried to stay in the game, build a partnership, and then took our opportunities when they came a bit later."

A historic first for Ireland

This win was Ireland's first victory over India in international cricket. With this win, Ireland became the 11th team to beat India in Internationals. India are the eighth Full Member side Ireland have beaten in Internationals, and now, only Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are left for the Irish side.

Talking about where this win ranks among Ireland's biggest victories, Tucker said, "I think it's pretty special, I think, to beat the world champions at home, first game of the season, T20 cricket. But credit's due to the lads. I think we had two debutants there who put in absolutely outstanding performances. I think to all the work that goes in behind the scenes, Cricket Ireland, everyone's very dedicated, and I think that's why we like to try and bring these results and support everyone."

Debutants shine in memorable victory

Matthew Hollard and Jai Moondra made their international debut for Ireland, and the duo took five wickets combined and the former bagged the Player of the Match award for his bowling figure of 3/28.

On the performances of the two debutants, the skipper said, "I think they were really dogged. I think we learned a lot from how India bowled in the first innings. They didn't really stray from their lengths. I think we tried to tell the lads to do that as well, and they just showed their skill and their accuracy and their ability to stay in that spot and make it challenging for their batters. So absolute credit to them, but credit to themselves. They worked so hard, and they were able to execute their plans, as we asked of them."

Ireland eye series win

Now, the hosts will look to seal the series with another victory in the final T20I match on Sunday at the same venue.

On the chance to seal a series win against India in the next match, the Irish skipper said, "Absolutely, yeah. A series win at home against India would be pretty special. I think the lads are absolutely mustard keen to get back here. I think the energy today was fabulous, the crowd were brilliant, so special." (ANI)