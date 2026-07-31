The controversy over Indian Hockey's new saffron jersey has intensified as President Dilip Tirkey revealed the decision was made without his knowledge or the board's approval. In a leaked email, Tirkey demanded a written explanation from federation officials, highlighting a significant internal rift despite his earlier public defense of the change.

Indian Hockey’s saffron jersey controversy has escalated further as Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey wrote to the federation’s executive committee for clarification regarding the decision to replace the traditional blue kit with a saffron alternative, expressing deep concern over the lack of transparency.

Ahead of the Hockey World Cup, which is scheduled to take place on August 15, Indian Hockey has found itself in controversy after the traditional blue jersey was replaced with a complete saffron kit, sparking criticism and debate over the decision to move away from the iconic color that has long defined the nation's rich legacy in international hockey.

Former Indian hockey players, including Viren Rasquinha, Dhanraj Pillay, and Pargat Singh, have strongly criticized the decision, asserting that the traditional blue kit has long served as the defining identity and legacy of Indian hockey.

Also Read: Indian hockey's orange jersey is a team strategy, says Hardik Singh

Dilip Tirkey Mails to Federation’s Executive Committee Goes Viral

As the controversy continues to grow, the email sent by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey to the executive committee members has quickly circulated across media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter). highlighting a widening internal rift over unilateral decision-making within the national sports body.

In the mail, the former hockey player has explicitly stated that the decision regarding the jersey colour change was taken and implemented without being placed before the executive board for discussion and completely without his prior knowledge.

“I wish to bring to your attention the recent change in the colour of the Indian national team's jersey. This decision appears to have been taken and implemented without being placed before the executive board for discussion and without my prior knowledge.” Tirkey wrote in his mail.

“My concern is not with the choice of saffron itself. However, a decision of this significance, involving the identity and representation of our national team, should ideally have been discussed with the elected leadership and the executive board before implementation,” he added.

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Indian jersey colour from blue to orange has been linked to political discourse, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and affiliated organisations of attempting to impose a specific ideological identity on national sports institutions, allegations which were firmly denied by Hockey India and players.

Tirkey Demands Explanation from Officials

Further in the mail, Dilip Tirkey stated that he was asked by the Odisha Government to provide clarification regarding the matter, prompting him to formally request a written explanation from concerned federation officials outlining the basis, process, and approvals behind the sudden shift.

“With the World Cup approaching, I have publicly clarified that the change was purely a sporting decision so that the focus remains on the team and its preparations. have also been asked by the Government of Odisha to provide clarification regarding this matter,” the HI President wrote.

“I therefore request the concerned Hockey India officials to provide me with a written clarification at the earliest, outlining the basis for the decision, the process followed, and the circumstances under which the change was approved and implemented. This will enable me to respond appropriately and accurately," he added.

Earlier, Dilip Tirkey defended the decision to switch the Indian jersey from traditional blue to a complete orange kit, stating that the move was purely a sporting decision aimed at ensuring better on-field visibility and helping players distinguish teammates more easily during fast-paced matches, while insisting there was no political motive behind the change.

However, the recent mail revealing his lack of prior consultation has intensified internal friction, contrasting sharply with his public defense and further fueling debates over governance transparency within Hockey India.

Also Read: FIH World Cup: Indian hockey team wants to write their own history