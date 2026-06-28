Powered by Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard's three-wicket hauls, Ireland sealed a historic 2-0 series win over India with a thrilling one-run victory in the second T20I, ending India's 16-series winning streak in the format.

Ireland, powered by brilliant three-wicket hauls by Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard, registered a historic one-run win over T20I World Cup champions India at Belfast on Sunday and clinched the two-match series 2-0.

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The series win marks Ireland's first-ever over India in any format. The Irish win also meant they ended India's 16-series winning streak in T20Is.

Ireland entered the match having won the first match by a comprehensive margin of 34 runs and also batted well to score 154/8 in the second match despite an impressive three-wicket haul by debutant Prince Yadav.

India's dramatic chase falls short

Chasing 155, India were rocked early as Ireland pacer Jai Moondra struck twice in his opening over, dismissing both Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for golden ducks. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (10) also fell early to Moondra, while a mix-up led to Ishan Kishan's run-out as India slumped to 39/4 in five overs.

Tilak Varma offered resistance with a fighting 55 off 46 balls, holding the innings together as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Axar Patel (14) and Shivam Dube (20) provided brief support, but India struggled as the required rate climbed sharply.

Ireland maintained control through disciplined bowling, with Matt Hollard picking up key wickets in the middle and lower order to finish with 3/26 in 4 overs. India eventually slipped to 121/8 after 18 overs, with the chase effectively out of reach.

Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh added 14 runs in the penultimate over, leaving India needing 20 off the final over to level the series. Ireland captain Harry Tector took the responsibility of bowling the last over, but the contest tightened unexpectedly as he conceded a no-ball and a wide, allowing India to score 12 runs off the first four deliveries. With eight required from the final two balls, Harshit Rana was dismissed on the penultimate delivery, severely denting India's hopes. Although debutant Prince Yadav struck a six off the last ball, India ultimately fell short by one run, handing Ireland a 2-0 series victory.

Ireland post competitive total despite Indian fightback

Earlier, India produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Ireland to 154/8 in 20 overs. Asked to bowl first after skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss, India made early inroads as Ireland opener Tim Tector (5) fell in the second over, miscuing a shot off Harshit Rana to mid-wicket, while Ross Adair (16) was removed by Arshdeep Singh (2/35 in 4 overs) soon after, slicing a delivery to extra cover. At the end of the Powerplay, Ireland were placed at 44 for 2.

Prince Yadav, one of India's debutants, continued the momentum in the middle overs by claiming his maiden T20I wicket, dismissing Lorcan Tucker (15) caught behind to reduce Ireland to 48 for 3. Harry Tector then steadied the innings, forming a crucial 65-run partnership with Benjamin Calitz (37 runs off 23 balls) as Ireland looked to rebuild.

The Irish duo briefly counterattacked, especially targeting debutant Suryansh Shedge, but India regained control through tight bowling. Shivam Dube (2/25 in 3 overs) made the breakthrough in the 15th over, first conceding a six before striking twice in quick succession to remove Calitz (37) and Gareth Delany (0), halting Ireland's progress at a vital stage.

Axar Patel (0/28 in 4 overs) maintained pressure with a tight spell from his end, while Harry Tector anchored the innings with a composed half-century (53 off 47 balls) before being dismissed by Prince Yadav in the final over. The debutant then finished strongly, claiming another wicket by removing Liam McCarthy to return impressive figures of 3/22 in four overs. However, the Irish tail managed to push the total past the 150-mark before India struck twice in the final six deliveries to complete a disciplined bowling performance.