DC snapped their losing streak with a 7-wicket win over RR, chasing a record 226. KL Rahul (75) prioritized the team win, while skipper Axar Patel praised the team's execution and the return of a 'legendary' Mitchell Starc.

As Delhi Capitals (DC) snapped their three-match losing streak with a commanding seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Friday, DC's star batter KL Rahul emphasised that while personal milestones matter, true satisfaction comes from winning matches for the team. He said that despite recent losses, the dressing room atmosphere remained stable and the team wasn't making major mistakes, they simply failed to capitalise on key moments. Rahul pointed out that the Delhi Capitals were competitive in most games but struggled to close them out when in strong positions. He viewed this win as a crucial boost and expressed confidence that it could build momentum and help the team put together a string of victories.

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KL Rahul on Team Victory Over Personal Milestones

"At the end of the day, we play the sport to win. After playing for so many years, numbers do matter. I mean, you're happy that you score runs and you score these big runs and break records. But if you don't get the W after the game, it's not as much fun. The dressing room's always been in a decent place. We try to keep that dressing room as balanced as possible. And we do realise that the results haven't gone our way, but if you really have to dig deep and see if we're making blunders or if we're making big mistakes, that wasn't the case. We had some honest conversations in the dressing room. Yes, we couldn't cash in on the big moments. Except for the last game, every other game we were in the contest and one over if it went our way, we would have been on the winning side," he said.

KL continued, "So we do realise that we played some decent cricket, but there were some areas that we really needed to get sharp and crisp. And this competition and T20 cricket don't allow you a second chance. So we needed to take our chances, and when we're ahead, really press hard and finish the game, which we weren't doing. So really happy that we could get this win and we look forward to stringing a few more wins together and that will give us more confidence."

DC Scripts Record Chase

A blistering 110-run opening stand between KL Rahul (75 off 40) and Pathum Nissanka (62 off 33) laid the perfect foundation for a record 226-run chase, which was calmly finished by Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) with five balls to spare. Earlier, Riyan Parag led from the front with a superb 90 off 50 balls, his first fifty-plus score of the season, while Donovan Ferreira smashed an unbeaten 47 off just 14 deliveries to power RR to 225/6 after opting to bat. Parag steadied the innings alongside Dhruv Jurel (42) following early setbacks, before Mitchell Starc (3/40) struck key blows, including the RR skipper's wicket, on his return.

Captain Axar Patel Praises Team Execution

DC skipper Axar Patel expressed satisfaction and relief after the win, saying the team stayed committed to their process and believed they could turn things around despite recent setbacks. He praised the all-round performance, noting that both batting and bowling units executed the game plan perfectly, which led to the result. The DC captain highlighted the importance of picking key wickets in the powerplay, calling it a decisive factor in the match. He also lauded Mitchell Starc, describing him as a "legend" and applauding his impactful return after a long break, saying his performance showed exactly why he is regarded as one of the best in the game.

"(There must be happiness, pride and relief as well) No, actually even after the last match when I was giving interviews, I was saying the same thing - that you have to come every day and keep doing the same things. You can always turn things around. So yes, very happy with the way the boys played today. The way they batted and bowled, I think both departments were excellent, and I'm very happy. The plan was executed exactly the way we wanted, and because of that, we got the results too. As a captain, you can't be happier than that. If you can get the wickets of the opposition's main batters - the ones who can change the game in the powerplay - then at that moment there's nobody happier than me.

'Legend' Starc's Impactful Return

(On Starc's return) Obviously. The way he bowled today, that's why he's a legend of the game. After three months away, coming back and delivering a performance like this on a wicket like this - it tells you how big a player he is. Very happy that Starc is back and showing everyone why he's such a great bowler," Patel said.

Records Tumble in DC's Historic Win

Meanwhile, this marks DC's highest run-chase in IPL history. The visitors sealed the match with 5 balls to spare. This was a masterclass chase from Delhi Capitals. Coming off a collapse for just 75 in their previous outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and with no prior success chasing 220-plus totals, this was as emphatic a response as it gets, sealed with seven wickets in hand and five balls to spare. With this win, DC grabs its fourth victory of the season and is placed on 6th in the points table, while RR stays in fourth position with six wins out of their 10 matches. This is also the second-highest successful chase against RR, behind the 229 runs chased by SRH at the same venue earlier this season. (ANI)