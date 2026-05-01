On Maharashtra's 66th foundation day, CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, calling the state the nation's 'growth engine.' He also wished workers on Labour Day and praised a new expressway project.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at the Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai, on the state's 66th foundation day.

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Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis wished the citizens of the state on Maharashtra's 66th foundation day, and described the state as the power and growth engine of the country. "I am very happy that on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, we are all present at the Martyrs' Memorial to pay tribute... Today, Maharashtra is the power engine, the growth engine of the country. I wish everyone a Happy Maharashtra Day. Today is also Labour Day, so I wish all the workers the very best. Whatever prosperity we see today is because of them. Therefore, I salute them," CM Fadnavis said.

CM Praises Mumbai-Pune Expressway Project

He further praised the Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' project, emphasising that it would not only reduce the distance between the two cities but also reduce traffic jams.

"This project will not only reduce the distance between Mumbai and Pune but also will ensure that there is no traffic jam," he said.

President Murmu Extends Greetings

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the people of Maharashtra on the state's foundation day, highlighting the state's legacy of social reform and its continued contribution to the nation's progress. The President praised Maharashtra as the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and noted the contributions of eminent personalities who shaped India's social and political landscape.

In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, "On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all residents of the state. This sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspires us with patriotism, courage, and self-respect."

Samyukta Maharashtra Movement's Legacy

Samyukta Maharashtra Parishad was the predecessor organisation of Samyuktha Maharashtra Samithi, created with the claim for a distinct Marathi-speaking state out of the State of Bombay with Bombay as its capital. It was established on November 1, 1955, under the leadership of Keshavrao Jedhe in Pune.

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