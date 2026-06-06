The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America faces extreme heat warnings. Studies indicate serious risks for players and spectators in cities like Dallas, Houston, and Monterrey, with some stadiums lacking full cooling systems for the expanded tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be staged during one of the hottest periods of the year across North America, with several host cities likely to experience extreme temperatures during the tournament. Matches will be held across a wide geographic spread, covering more than a dozen cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Southern U.S. venues such as Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Miami are particularly vulnerable to persistent heat and humidity, which can significantly raise the heat index and make it harder for the human body to regulate temperature.

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Scientific Warnings and High-Risk Venues

According to the ABC News website, a 2024 study has warned that extreme heat could pose a serious risk to both players and spectators at several host cities during peak afternoon hours. Research from Climate Central also found that nearly all 2026 World Cup venues now experience far more extremely hot days in June and July compared to the 1970 World Cup, with the frequency of such days roughly tripling across cities that previously hosted in 1986 and 1994. Among the most high-risk locations identified were Monterrey in Mexico, Arlington in Texas and Houston, where average hourly UTCI readings were projected to exceed 49.5°C (121.1°F), highlighting the growing concern over heat conditions during the tournament.

Stadium Preparedness and Cooling Measures

Several of the stadiums in these high-risk cities are equipped with cooling measures, although the level of protection varies. AT&T Stadium and NRG Stadium are fully air-conditioned, offering controlled indoor environments for players and spectators. In contrast, Hard Rock Stadium features a partial canopy but is not fully enclosed or air-conditioned throughout, leaving sections exposed to outdoor conditions. Meanwhile, Estadio Monterrey is an open-air venue without a closed, air-conditioned seating bowl, meaning spectators will be directly exposed to ambient heat and weather conditions.

Record-Breaking Participation

FIFA has also confirmed a record-breaking participation for the upcoming World Cup 2026, with final squad lists revealing 1,248 players from 48 nations set to compete in the expanded global tournament.

Reigning Champions

Argentina are the reigning champion of the FIFA World Cup after winning the 2022 marquee tournament in Qatar. (ANI)