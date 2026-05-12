KKR assistant coach Shane Watson discussed plans for Virat Kohli, noting his adaptability despite 'perceived weaknesses'. He also spoke on Cameron Green managing his price tag and the team's quiet confidence in turning around their IPL 2026 season.

Watson on Virat Kohli threat

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Shane Watson has said that while rival teams often enter with specific plans against Virat Kohli's "perceived weaknesses", the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter's ability to adapt makes him a constant threat. Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Wednesday, Watson acknowledged former RCB captain Kohli's strengths while stressing the importance of KKR staying sharp from the very first ball. "Every team has plans targeting Kohli's perceived weaknesses, but he knows how to navigate these. However, we hope he plays an aggressive shot early, as he did in the last game. We must be sharp from the first ball regardless of who's at the crease as we look to dominate proceedings throughout," Watson said.

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'Thrilled to work with him': Watson on Cameron Green

He also spoke about Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, highlighting how he is managing the pressure of his IPL price tag and growing into his role within the squad. Green was bought for Rs 25.20 crore in the auction ahead of the 2026 edition. "High price tags are always challenging, and Cam (Green) has faced this in past IPL seasons; it's nothing new for him. I am thrilled to work closely with him, as I anticipated. I love guiding him to unlock his best," Watson said.

He added that Green is gradually settling into his responsibilities and focusing on improving his execution in the shortest format. "He is settling into his roles, and he is focusing on his execution. It is an exciting journey for him as he hasn't played a lot of T20 cricket, and I am fortunate to help accelerate this process too," Watson said.

KKR 'quietly confident' of turning campaign around

Watson further said the team is not focusing on long-term possibilities but remains quietly confident of turning their IPL 2026 campaign around, following a strong recent performance. Responding to a question on whether KKR can replicate past instances of teams recovering from slow starts to qualify for the playoffs, Watson said the focus remains on present execution rather than future projections. "We have not discussed anything about the future. It is a cliche to avoid looking ahead, but that is the case," Watson said.

Reflecting on the team's recent form, he pointed out the improvement in overall performance and unity within the squad. "From our position midway through the tournament to the cricket we have played in recent games, especially the last few, it has been impressive to watch our group unite across all facets," he said.

Watson highlighted KKR's comprehensive win against Delhi Capitals as an example of the team's potential when all departments click together. "Against Delhi Capitals, we ticked every box in a complete performance, which is what we are chasing," he added.

The former Australia all-rounder said the team is gaining confidence as the tournament progresses, while acknowledging the history of IPL comebacks from difficult starts. "We are quietly confident in our skills and trajectory, giving us a strong chance to reach our goals. We are optimistic, knowing IPL history shows teams can reach the finals after slow starts. The key is continuing to deliver complete games as we did against DC," Watson said.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal. (ANI)