Suresh Raina praised RCB captain Rajat Patidar's 'captain's knock' of 93 off 33 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1. Raina believes Patidar is on the verge of an India T20I call-up after his match-winning performance.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has heaped praise on Rajat Patidar after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain's match-winning performance against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2026 at Dharamsala on Tuesday.

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The defending champions stormed into their fifth IPL final with a commanding 92-run win over Gujarat. RCB posted a mammoth 254/5 before sealing victory emphatically, with the contest witnessing several major records tumble along the way.

'A Captain's Knock Under Pressure'

Rajat led from the front with a breathtaking 93 off just 33 deliveries, helping RCB maintain complete control through the middle overs and take the game away from Gujarat. Speaking to JioStar, Raina said Patidar produced a "captain's knock under pressure", comparing the innings to some of his finest performances in the league while highlighting his control and shot selection. "Rajat Patidar took on the Gujarat Titans like a storm. He played exceptional shots all around the wicket and produced a captain's knock under pressure," JioStar expert Raina said.

Recalling his previous standout performances, Raina added that while Patidar's 2022 playoff century against Lucknow Super Giants was special, the latest innings stood out for its maturity and timing. "I remember his hundred in the playoffs against LSG in 2022. That innings was special, but this one was different. The timing, the confidence, the way he handled the bowlers were top class," he said.

Raina also singled out one of Patidar's sixes as a moment of exceptional skill. "The six he hit over covers in this game is one of the best I have seen in IPL history. It wasn't just power; it was pure skill. He picked the length early, stayed balanced, and sent it sailing," Raina noted.

'An India Call-up is Just Around the Corner'

Praising his current form, the former India batter said Patidar's consistency could soon earn him a national call-up in the shortest format. "He is in great form, and I believe an India call-up for Rajat Patidar in T20Is is just around the corner. If he keeps playing like this, the selectors won't be able to ignore him for long," he added.

RCB Look to Defend Title

RCB will now travel to Ahmedabad for the IPL 2026 Final on May 31 as they look to become only the third team in IPL history to successfully defend their title and lift the trophy for a second consecutive season.