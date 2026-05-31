Sachin Tendulkar calls for scrapping the IPL's Impact Player rule, citing an imbalance favouring batters. He also proposed modifying T20 powerplay rules and allowing one bowler to bowl up to five overs to restore the balance between bat and ball.

Tendulkar Calls for Scrapping 'Imbalanced' Impact Player Rule

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar believes the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Impact Player rule should be scrapped, arguing that it creates an imbalance in T20 cricket by allowing teams to add an extra batter to already strong line-ups. He feels bowlers are already under significant pressure in the format, and the rule further tilts the game in favour of batters.

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"I feel there are a few things which, on a personal note that I can say, I think the impact player needs to go away. I feel that when in a T20 format, you just have to play 20 overs, and then you are adding one more batter to that line-up. Where bowlers are already being challenged, I find that imbalance, " Tendulkar said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Proposed Changes to T20 Powerplay

Tendulkar proposed a change to the T20 powerplay rules to give fielding teams more tactical control. He suggested retaining the current field restrictions for the first four overs, but allowing the fielding captain to choose when to use the remaining two powerplay overs later in the innings. During those two overs, only two fielders would be permitted outside the circle, providing captains with a strategic option to counter aggressive batting and better influence the course of the game.

"[In] the powerplay of six overs with field restrictions, only two fielders are allowed outside the ring. Let the first four overs be the batters' powerplay with the same field restrictions, and post that, the remaining two powerplay overs should be determined by the fielding captain as and when he wants to take. Those two consecutive overs will also get one fielder extra outside the ring at any stage of the game. So you [the fielding side] are able to control the game better," he added.

Advocates for Five-Over Spell for One Bowler

Tendulkar also advocated allowing one bowler to bowl up to five overs in a T20 innings instead of the current four-over limit. He argued that teams should be able to use their best bowler for an additional over, especially when top batters can remain at the crease throughout the innings. He also felt the change would help restore balance between bat and ball and give captains a stronger weapon to counter high-scoring batting line-ups.

"One bowler should be allowed to bowl five overs. Because invariably, the best bowler of the side is going to bowl that fifth over. Wouldn't you want to see the best bowler bowl more? The top batters are batting sometimes even 20 overs. Why shouldn't the best bowler be bowling five overs?" he concluded. (ANI)