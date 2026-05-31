R Ashwin believes defending champions RCB are favourites to win the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans. He stated that despite GT's home advantage, RCB's fearless, attacking cricket makes the final 'RCB's to lose' in Ahmedabad.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final as favourites despite the Gujarat Titans (GT) enjoying home advantage and a formidable record at their fortress.

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Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final, with both sides chasing their second title in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Ashwin highlighted RCB's fearless, attacking approach and praised experienced performers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya for stepping up this season. Ashwin feels GT's familiarity with home conditions is the only significant factor working in their favour, while RCB have the more complete side. He added that regardless of whether they bat or bowl first, RCB should stick to their aggressive brand of cricket and avoid becoming conservative, describing the final as "RCB's to lose".

'It is their final to lose': Ashwin on RCB's chances

"The fact that GT are playing at their home ground, and that they've dominated there and made it a fortress, is something that's really going to give them that extra fillip going into the final. The two teams have very contrasting approaches. RCB have been willing to take that extra risk. They have a team with a few fighters in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya, who have turned up the heat this season. GT's home ground and their familiarity with those conditions are the last piece of the puzzle standing between RCB and a second title. For RCB, it doesn't matter whether they bat or bowl first, it is their final to lose. They are going in as the favourites. Whatever they do, they must not regress or play any less attacking cricket than they have throughout the season," Ashwin said on JioHotstar.

While RCB are aiming to successfully defend their crown, the Gujarat Titans will be chasing their second IPL title after their memorable triumph in 2022. (ANI)