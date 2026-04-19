Matthew Short offers flexibility with both bat and ball. His batting form has been mixed, with 34 off 30 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 27 off 23 in a T20I against Pakistan showing his ability to anchor innings.

However, he has also struggled with low scores of 2 and 5 in recent outings. His strike rate in the 34-run knock was 113.33, while his 27 came at 117.39. Though his bowling hasn’t yielded wickets lately.