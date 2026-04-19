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3 Strong Options Chennai Super Kings Could Use To Replace Ayush Mhatre At Number 3 For IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings have suffered a major blow with Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026 following a serious hamstring tear. His explosive batting at number three has been crucial, and CSK must now identify a replacement who can maintain momentum.
Urvil Patel’s Strike Rate Advantage
Urvil Patel looks the most direct replacement for Mhatre. His recent form highlights his ability to score quickly. Against Gujarat Titans, he struck 37 off 19 balls, a strike rate of 194.73. He followed that with 31 off 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders, an even higher strike rate of 281.81. Despite a duck against Rajasthan Royals, his aggressive intent makes him a strong candidate to slot in at number three.
Matthew Short’s Versatility
Matthew Short offers flexibility with both bat and ball. His batting form has been mixed, with 34 off 30 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 27 off 23 in a T20I against Pakistan showing his ability to anchor innings.
However, he has also struggled with low scores of 2 and 5 in recent outings. His strike rate in the 34-run knock was 113.33, while his 27 came at 117.39. Though his bowling hasn’t yielded wickets lately.
Prashant Veer’s Middle Order Strength
Prashant Veer has shown promise in the middle order. His 43 off 29 against Royal Challengers Bangalore came at a strike rate of 148.27, while his unbeaten 6 off 7 against Punjab Kings demonstrated composure in finishing roles. Including Veer could strengthen CSK’s middle order, allowing the team to reshuffle the batting line-up and cover Mhatre’s absence with stability rather than direct replacement.
Ayush Mhatre’s Impact Before Injury
Ayush Mhatre’s absence is significant given his explosive form this season. He scored 73 off 43 against Punjab Kings at a strike rate of 169.76, 59 off 36 against Delhi Capitals at 163.88, and 38 off 17 against Kolkata Knight Riders at 223.53.
Even his 30 off 13 against Sunrisers Hyderabad came at 230.76. These numbers underline how vital his role was in CSK’s batting order, making the choice of replacement critical for upcoming matches.
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