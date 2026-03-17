Former captain Rohit Sharma has officially joined the Mumbai Indians' pre-season camp for IPL 2026. The veteran, who led MI to five titles, joins the squad now captained by Hardik Pandya. The team has commenced training under coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Former India and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has officially joined the five-time champions' squad ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

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ʜɪᴛᴍᴀɴ joins the squad ahead of the new season in today's #MIDaily! 👑 pic.twitter.com/5KH5rRR8CM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 17, 2026

Rohit Sharma's MI Legacy

Sharma has won six IPL titles, including one with Deccan Chargers and five as captain of the Mumbai-based franchise, making him the joint most successful captain in the tournament's history.

The veteran opener joined Mumbai in 2011 and became captain in 2013. Sharma then took MI to their maiden IPL title in his first season as captain and went on to lead MI for 11 years before he was replaced by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the 2024 season.

Rohit is also MI's top scorer and one of only four batters with more than 6000 runs in the IPL.

Sharma's best IPL season with the bat was in 2013, when he scored 538 runs in MI's title-winning campaign. In 2015, Rohit was the Player of the Final as Mumbai beat Chennai Super Kings to win their second IPL title. MI went on to win the IPL in 2017, 2019 and 2020 under Rohit's leadership.

Mumbai Indians Commence Pre-Season Training

On Monday, MI officially commenced pre-season training, marking the first session of the upcoming 2026 campaign. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene led the session on the ground, joined by bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, and the full strength and conditioning and physiotherapy support teams, according to a release.

Coach Mahela Jayawardene on a Strong Start

Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians, said, "There's always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We've got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in."

"Day one sets the tone for the entire campaign. We wanted everyone to feel the intent from the very first session, in how we train, how we prepare, and how we show up for each other. The first session is always exciting, but it's also the start of something serious, and we know what we're building towards," Jayawardene added.

The remainder of the squad is expected to join the camp in the coming days as preparations build in intensity ahead of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season:

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat. (ANI)