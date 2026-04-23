Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is set to join Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026, targeting a May 1 return against Rajasthan Royals. He has recovered from shoulder/elbow issues sustained after the Ashes and completed pain-free bowling in Sydney.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is poised to join Delhi Capitals (DC) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after recovering from shoulder and elbow issues, with a potential return earmarked for their clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 1.

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Starc's Road to Recovery

The 36-year-old left-armer has been out of action since late January following a heavy workload during the Ashes, where he was named Player of the Series for claiming 31 wickets at an average of 19.93. Starc bowled over 150 overs across five Tests before featuring in five matches for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL). His last appearance came in a game against the Perth Scorchers, where he suffered a fall on his left shoulder and elbow while attempting a catch.

Though he took a break in February, lingering soreness upon his return to bowling delayed his IPL arrival. Initial uncertainty around his absence from India led Starc to clarify the situation publicly, expressing frustration at speculation regarding his fitness. However, the pacer has since completed a week of pain-free bowling in Sydney and is expected to travel to India shortly, as per ESPN. He will undergo a period of acclimatisation and gradually increase his workload before becoming match-ready.

Other Australian Pacers Make a Comeback

If his recovery continues without setbacks, Starc is likely to be available for the remainder of the IPL season, boosting Delhi Capitals' pace attack in the crucial phase of the tournament. Meanwhile, fellow Australian quick and captain Pat Cummins is also set to play his first match of the IPL 2026 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur. Cummins has been sidelined since December due to a lumbar stress injury, having played only one Test during the Ashes cycle. His compatriot, Josh Hazlewood, also returned for RCB after missing a few matches at the start of the season due to injury.

Focus on International Calendar

The impending returns of Starc, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood come as a significant boost for Cricket Australia, which has taken a cautious approach in managing its fast-bowling trio. Australia faces a demanding international calendar ahead, including up to 21 Tests between August 2026 and August 2027, followed by the ODI World Cup later that year.

Impact on Delhi Capitals

Starc's return to the squad will mean a big positive for Delhi Capitals, which is currently reeling at the fifth spot in the points table. (ANI)