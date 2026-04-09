KKR set a target of 182 for LSG, posting 181/4. Ajinkya Rahane (41) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45) starred early, while a late unbeaten partnership between Rovman Powell (39*) and Cameron Green (32*) boosted the total at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a competitive 181/4 in their allotted 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.

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Rahane, Raghuvanshi Lead KKR's Charge

After winning the toss, LSG opted to field first on a surface expected to aid both pace and spin as the game progresses. Kolkata's innings saw early contributions, but regular wickets hindered a big score push. LSG struck early as Prince Yadav dismissed opener Finn Allen for 9 in the second over. However, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (41 off 24) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45 off 33) countered with intent, powering KKR to 56/1 in the Powerplay. The duo looked set to take the game away, dismantling Avesh Khan for 16 runs in the 6th over, including a towering six by Rahane.

LSG Spinners Fight Back

The turning point came when LSG's spin duo of Digvesh Singh Rathi and Manimaran Siddharth were introduced. Rathi broke the dangerous 84-run stand for the second wicket by removing Rahane, who mistimed a pull to Mohammed Shami during the second ball of the 11th over. The 84-run stand between Rahane and Raghuvanshi was also KKR's second-highest against LSG for any wicket after 120* runs added by Shreyas Iyer and Salt for 3rd wicket at the same venue in 2024. In the very next over, Raghuvanshi was dismissed by spinner Siddharth.

During the second ball of the 14th over, speedster Avesh Khan clean bowled Rinku Singh (4), who returned to the dressing room after a sharp length delivery that crashed into the top of the off-stump.

Powell and Green Boost KKR at the Death

After the end of 15 overs, the three-time champions reached 115/4 with LSG bowlers sticking with their disciplined approach that controlled the run-flow. However, the powerful duo of Rovman Powell (39* off 24) and Cameron Green (32* off 24) provided a late flourish, adding valuable runs in the death overs to push the total past 180.

Veteran speedster Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for LSG in terms of economy, conceding just 27 runs in his 4 overs, while Siddharth, Rathi, Avesh, and Prince Yadav claimed one wicket apiece.