Gujarat Titans COO Arvinder Singh said the team's IPL 2026 preparations are underway with camps in January and February. The main pre-season camp will start 12-15 days before the March 26 tournament. He also backed captain Shubman Gill's abilities.

IPL 2026 Preparations in Full Swing

Gujarat Titans Chief Operating Officer Colonel Arvinder Singh has shared an update on the team's training schedule, revealing that the preparations are already in full swing as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season draws near. Speaking to the reporters, Singh revealed that the franchise had one camp in January and their next camp will begin on February 16. "Like every year, our preparations are on in full swing. We've already had one camp in January, and our next camp begins on February 16. We have 12 or 13 players available, so they will be undergoing the grind for four or five days under the coaching staff," Gujarat Titans COO said, highlighting the early start to their training process.

The team's pre-season camp will intensify closer to the IPL's start date, with preparations ramping up about 12 to 15 days before the tournament kicks off on March 26. Singh confirmed that the Gujarat Titans are following a tried-and-tested routine to ensure the team is ready for the challenges of the upcoming season. "The pre-season camp will start anywhere around 12 to 15 days before the start of the IPL that starts on March 26."

COO Backs Shubman Gill's Captaincy

Earlier in January, Gujarat Titans Chief Operating Officer backed Indian star batter Shubman Gill's captaincy in ODIs and added that his recent poor form in T20Is is just a "hiccup" in his life as a cricketer. After delivering a promising start as Test captain with a 2-2 draw against England in which he scored 754 runs, including four centuries, Gill has not been able to bring in that same form in white-ball cricket.

"I think it is very, very early days to start passing judgment on his credibility as a captain. We need to give him more time. You see, it was just this year, just the last year, that he was captain for the first time in England. And everybody was talking about, you know, how weak the team is and how England is going to crush us, but you saw what the result was. I am sure you would agree that his captaincy played a big role in, you know, the series being drawn," Singh told ANI.

"I think what is more important for a captain is to be able to gain the respect of his contemporaries. Whether they are senior to him by virtue of having played earlier or somebody who's, you know, debuted after him. And I think that there is no doubt on the fact that he has the respect of his colleagues, his contemporaries and his peers. I do not think anybody doubts that part. I think it is too early to start passing judgment," he added. (ANI)