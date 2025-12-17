IPL 2026 Auction: Baramulla erupts in celebration as local cricketer Auqib Nabi Dar bags a massive Rs 8.4 crore IPL deal with Delhi Capitals, turning Sheeri town into a night of drums, prayers and pride.

IPL 2026 Auction: On Tuesday night, Baramulla didn’t sleep. As news broke that local cricketer Auqib Nabi Dar had bagged a staggering Rs 8.40 crore deal with Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2026 auction, celebrations swept through Sheeri town in north Kashmir. What began as disbelief quickly turned into jubilation, as neighbours poured out of their homes, traditional drums echoed through the streets and the quiet town transformed into a festival ground.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Friends, relatives and well-wishers thronged the Dar household, some hugging each other in silence, others dancing openly to the rhythmic beats of dhols. Sweets were distributed freely, prayers were offered, and mobile phones buzzed endlessly as congratulatory calls arrived from across the Valley.

For Baramulla, it was not just a sporting milestone — it was a moment of collective pride.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

“Beyond Words”: A Father’s Emotion

Inside the Dar residence, emotions ran high. Auqib’s father, Ghulam Nabi, a schoolteacher, struggled to contain his joy as he watched the celebrations unfold.

“I thank God that I have lived to see this day. His selection is the result of his hard work. I am extremely happy, beyond words. It is only God’s blessings and Aqib’s hard work,” he said.

For years, he had watched his son balance academics, discipline and long hours of practice, often in challenging conditions. On Tuesday night, those years finally bore fruit.

Even amid celebration, Ghulam Nabi had a message for the youth of Kashmir — urging them to pursue sports but not at the cost of education, and to stay away from bad habits.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

A Victory for the Neighbourhood

The joy wasn’t confined to the Dar family alone. Neighbours spoke of Auqib’s journey as if it were their own. Many recalled watching him play cricket as a teenager, honing his skills with quiet determination.

“It is a moment of immense happiness for all of us. Celebrations are going on. He has always been a hard worker and we cannot express this joy in words,” said Sajad-ul-Bashir, a relative.

Bashir said Auqib’s success had put Sheeri and north Kashmir on the cricketing map, inspiring countless young aspirants who dream of breaking barriers.

He also urged parents to support their children’s passions without undue pressure — a sentiment echoed widely during the celebrations.

From Local Grounds to the IPL Spotlight

Auqib Nabi Dar’s rise has been built on consistency rather than overnight fame. His performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Ranji Trophy this season had already caught the attention of cricket watchers. The IPL auction merely confirmed what many in Baramulla already believed — that one of their own was ready for the big stage.

As word spread about the Rs 8.40 crore bid, the sense of disbelief slowly gave way to pride. For a region that has often struggled for representation and recognition, Auqib’s achievement felt deeply personal.

More Than a Contract

Late into the night, as drums fell silent and the crowd slowly dispersed, the smiles remained. For Baramulla, Auqib’s IPL deal is more than a lucrative contract — it is proof that talent from Kashmir can shine on the biggest platforms, given opportunity and perseverance.

In the quiet that followed the celebrations, one thing was clear: this victory belonged not just to Auqib Nabi Dar, but to an entire town that dared to dream with him.