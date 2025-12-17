Sadio Mane recalls his late father’s wish to avoid football, as Senegal chase AFCON 2025 glory.

Senegal talisman and striker Sadio Mane could have missed out on a glittering football career had he agreed with a wish of his late father.

The 33-year-old was discouraged from playing football as a child because his father, a devout Muslim, wanted his son to concentrate on religious studies instead.

Mane, who would go on to become an African football icon, made this revelation when speaking to a senior Confederation of African Football (CAF) official.

Despite differing views about football, the two-time African player of the year stressed his love for his father, and how heartbroken he was as a seven-year-old when his parent died.

"When I was young my dad was always saying how proud he was of me. He was a man with a big heart. His death had a major impact on me and the rest of my family," Mane said.

"I said to myself -- now I have to do my best to help my mother. That is a hard thing to deal with when you are so young."

But he succeeded, going on to play for clubs in France, Austria, England, Germany and Saudi Arabia, and helping his country win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 2002.

After stints with Metz and Salzburg, Mane joined Southampton in 2014 and his 176-second hat-trick against Aston Villa remains the fastest in the Premier League.

After two seasons with the Saints, Mane joined Liverpool, operated alongside Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, and the pair helped bring many trophies to Anfield.

The silverware haul included the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

After six seasons with the Reds, Mane spent one at Bayern Munich, then joined many other African stars in the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

- Happy memories -

A goalless 2022 AFCON final against Egypt in Yaounde meant a penalty shootout, and Mane converted the spot kick that brought glory to Senegal.

Victory was particularly joyful as the Teranga Lions had also reached the previous AFCON final, three years earlier in Cairo, but conceded after just two minutes and lost 1-0 to Algeria.

Senegal were unable to achieve back-to-back titles in 2024, though, losing on penalties to hosts and eventual champions Ivory Coast in a round-of-16 clash.

They have been drawn with Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin in Group D at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, which kicks off on Sunday.

The clash with the Congolese will bring back happy memories for the Senegalese, who came from two goals behind to win 3-2 in Kinshasa last October and went on to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Mane did not score in the DR Congo capital, but a month later netted twice in a 4-0 home victory over Mauritania that sealed the World Cup slot.

Senegal hit 22 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers and Mane was the leading scorer with five, one more than Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

Like a number of other 2025 AFCON title hopefuls, Senegal are spoilt for choice when head coach Pape Thiaw selects his strikers.

Mane of Al Nassr, Nicolas Jackson, on loan from Chelsea to Bayern Munich, Iliman Ndiaye of Everton and Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace are just some of the options.

Then there is 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye from Champions League title-holders Paris Saint-Germain, who made his international debut in a friendly defeat by Brazil last month.

A few days later he became the youngest scorer for Senegal by netting in an 8-0 rout of Kenya in another AFCON warm-up match.

Mane scored a hat-trick against the east Africans -- a timely reminder to AFCON rivals that age has not diminished his predatory instincts.

Many observers have listed Senegal among the favourites to become champions again in Morocco and, if they succeed, Mane is set to play a key role.

"We are among the favourites and accept that. I want a team that dominates," said Thiaw, who was in the Senegal squad that reached the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals.

