South Africa beat Ireland by 74 runs to clinch the ODI series 2-0. The Proteas posted a record 375/6, their highest-ever total, thanks to centuries from Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus. Ireland also posted their highest score vs SA.

South Africa and Ireland each broke scoring records as the Proteas clinched their three-game ODI series at home with an impressive 74-run triumph in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Proteas posted their highest total in women's 50-over cricket and 13th best of all time when compiling 375/6, and that proved too much for Ireland to chase down despite the European side breaking through the 300-run barrier for the fifth time in their history.

Wolvaardt, Luus tons power Proteas to record total

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt paced the hosts with a superb innings of 124 at the top of the order, while in-form all-rounder Sune Luus (114) and former captain Dane van Niekerk (88) also joined in the run feast for the runners-up from the recent ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

The home matches are the first ODI series van Niekerk has featured in for more than four years, with the returning all-rounder praising Wolvaardt and South Africa's top order as the side opened up a decisive 2-0 series advantage.

"It's always nice to clinch a series with a game to go. I think the batting was fantastic. We speak about pushing that 400-mark all the time," she said as per the ICC website.

"I think 370-odd on a wicket like that -- a bit slower, not the Highveld -- is a box tick, close to 400. Very proud of our skipper. She's been leading the way with the runs, and Sune has been in incredible form as well, not just with the bat, but with the ball and in the field. So, a great day out for them," she added.

'The bowling, we need to sharpen up'

Right-arm seamer Leah Jones was the pick of South Africa's bowlers in reply with three wickets, and van Niekerk suggested there was room for improvement from the bowling group ahead of the series finale in Johannesburg on Friday.

"The bowling, I think, we need to sharpen up. Yes, we are short of our senior bowlers, and it was a bit disappointing," van Niekerk said.

"We bowled both sides of the wicket -- short, full. Wolvaardt couldn't quite set a field for the bowlers, which made it hard. Ireland getting 300 is history made as well. It was good cricket on display -- we just spoke about 680-odd runs on the day. Still a good addition for women's cricket. And the crowd was fantastic as well," van Niekerk added.

Ireland find positives in record chase

Star all-rounder Orla Prendergast (97) narrowly missed out on a century in reply for Ireland as the side registered their highest score ever against South Africa, with Amy Hunter (64) also making a substantial contribution.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis said there were plenty of positives from her side even though they fell short of the victory target.

"If you look at the whole tour, we are definitely moving in the right direction, which is a real positive," Lewis said.

The way the girls battled out there was outstanding. Orla was so good, and she deserved a hundred. If you look at the tour, we're moving in the right direction, so we're looking to finish it on a high." (ANI)