Lionel Messi closed his India GOAT Tour 2025 with a heartfelt video message that resonated nationwide.

Lionel Messi concluded his much‑celebrated GOAT India Tour 2025 by posting a minute‑long video montage of his journey, offering fans a heartfelt glimpse into his whirlwind travels across the country. The Argentine legend shared the clip on social media shortly after departing Jamnagar, writing: “Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India!”

The video captured Messi’s interactions with supporters, young footballers and dignitaries across four major cities, reflecting the scale of enthusiasm that followed the World Cup winner throughout his stay. His message quickly resonated with Indian fans, many of whom hailed the tour as a landmark moment for the sport in the country.

Messi’s final stop was Jamnagar, where he visited Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre hosted by Anant Ambani. Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi received a traditional welcome before touring the facility, which houses rescued big cats, elephants, reptiles and other animals. Praising the initiative, he described Vantara’s work as “truly beautiful” and said the experience would remain with him.

Before Jamnagar, Messi completed a packed itinerary across India. The tour began in Kolkata, where overwhelming crowds underlined his immense popularity, though some fans expressed frustration over overcrowding. In Hyderabad, he featured in a 7‑on‑7 exhibition match and met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while also interacting with political leaders and young players.

Mumbai provided another highlight as Messi visited the Wankhede Stadium. There, he met Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, bridging two of the country’s most beloved sports.

The Delhi leg served as the grand finale. Lionel Messi attended an on‑field programme at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and made a brief appearance during a celebrity match involving the Minerva Messi All Stars. He spent time with young footballers, exchanged passes with Suárez and De Paul, and joined a stage ceremony attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several prominent dignitaries. During the event, Messi was presented with special Indian cricket jerseys and a commemorative bat signed by former Indian greats, symbolising the connection between football and cricket in India.