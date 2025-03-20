IPL 2025: Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa hail league's impact, predict record-breaking season

user
IPL 2025: Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa praise IPL's role in shaping Indian cricket, highlighting young talents and predicting a record-breaking 2025 season.

Published: Mar 20, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

Ahead of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from Saturday, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed the league for its impact on the talent pipeline of Indian cricket and named some of his favourite modern day stars in the league.

The latest IPL season will kickstart with a highly-anticipated contest between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Raina is considered as one of the finest players in the league's history, with 5,528 runs in 205 matches with a century and 39 fifties, making him the fifth-highest run-getter in the competition. He is a multi-time IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Suresh Raina's favourite young IPL stars

Speaking on JioHotstar, Raina said that the league is a festival not only in India, but all over the world. He also hailed the modern-day talents like Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh and said that he is a fan of them.

"We have seen so many players nurture their talent and transition to the international arena. India has won the World Cup, the Champions Trophy, the T20 World Cup, and we have witnessed young players grow into captains. Look at Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and so many fast bowlers who emerged from the league."

"Today, we have an exciting new generation of cricketers. I am a big fan of Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh. We also have a new captain in Axar Patel. The most important thing for young players is to stay present, focus on their game, and be consistent. If you score 500 runs in a season, you can represent your country. Every IPL season is an opportunity to evolve, become more fearless, and improve your technique and attitude. That is what IPL is all about--stepping up on big occasions and continuously raising your game," he added.

Robin Uthappa on IPL’s impact on cricket

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who scored 4,952 runs in 205 matches in IPL with 27 fifties and won titles with KKR and CSK, also said that the league has "taken cricket to a whole new dimension, elevating the sport by two or three levels."

"The evolution has been so rapid that it has even left some people struggling to keep up. Cricket used to have a certain romance attached to it, but now, that romance has transformed into something faster, more passionate, and adrenaline-driven. The IPL has become the undisputed 'daddy' of T20 leagues worldwide--it has truly come of age," he added.

Uthappa said that "innovation has been at the core of IPL's success.

"While it feels like we have seen it all, I have no doubt that there is still plenty more in store. This season, we might witness 1,000 sixes, a team scoring 300 runs in an innings, or even a 275-plus run chase. We could see a double hat-trick or a record-breaking 150-plus individual score. With IPL, just when you think you've seen it all, the game surprises you and says, 'Wait, there's more to come!." signed off Uthappa.

