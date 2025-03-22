IQ Test: 7 Tricky Questions That Will Blow Your Mind, Are You Ready?

Career

Here are 7 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your brain power to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers are at the end.

Alphabet Series Question: 1

A, C, F, J, O, ?

(A) T

(B) U

(C) V

(D) W

Number Puzzle Question: 2

40% of a number is equal to 2/5 of it. What will that number be?

(A) 100

(B) 50

(C) 80

(D) 120

Coding-Decoding Question: 3

If BOOK = 43 and PEN = 35, then COPY = ?

(A) 50

(B) 52

(C) 54

(D) 56

Brain Teaser Question: 4

There are 10 trees in a garden. There should be 2 trees between each tree. How to make it possible?

(A) By planting trees in a circle

(B) By planting trees in a straight line

 

 

Logical Puzzle Question: 5

How can a man climb to the 10th floor without any lift or stairs?

(A) Impossible

(B) He will go by jumping

(C) He will not press the lift button

(D) He will go by escalator

Direction Test Question: 6

A man walked 5 km towards the south, then turned left and walked 3 km, then again turned left and walked 5 km. In which direction is he now?

(A) North

(B) West

(C) East

 

Blood Relation Question: 7

Pointing to a man, Ram said, "He is the son of the sister of my mother's husband." Who is that man to Ram?

(A) Uncle

(B) Brother

(C) Nephew

(D) Maternal Uncle

Check Answers to All Questions Here

1  Answer:  V

2  Answer:  100

3  Answer:  52

4  Answer:  By planting trees in a circle

5  Answer:  He will go by escalator

6 Answer:  West

7  Answer:  Brother

