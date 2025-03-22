IQ Test: 7 Tricky Questions That Will Blow Your Mind, Are You Ready?

Career
Here are 7 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your brain power to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers are at the end.
A, C, F, J, O, ?
(A) T
(B) U
(C) V
(D) W
40% of a number is equal to 2/5 of it. What will that number be?
(A) 100
(B) 50
(C) 80
(D) 120
If BOOK = 43 and PEN = 35, then COPY = ?
(A) 50
(B) 52
(C) 54
(D) 56
There are 10 trees in a garden. There should be 2 trees between each tree. How to make it possible?
(A) By planting trees in a circle
(B) By planting trees in a straight line
How can a man climb to the 10th floor without any lift or stairs?
(A) Impossible
(B) He will go by jumping
(C) He will not press the lift button
(D) He will go by escalator
A man walked 5 km towards the south, then turned left and walked 3 km, then again turned left and walked 5 km. In which direction is he now?
(A) North
(B) West
(C) East
Pointing to a man, Ram said, "He is the son of the sister of my mother's husband." Who is that man to Ram?
(A) Uncle
(B) Brother
(C) Nephew
(D) Maternal Uncle
1 Answer: V
2 Answer: 100
3 Answer: 52
4 Answer: By planting trees in a circle
5 Answer: He will go by escalator
6 Answer: West
7 Answer: Brother
