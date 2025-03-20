Riyan Parag to lead RR in first 3 IPL 2025 games: When he proclaimed 'will play for India, don't care when'

Read Full Article

Young all-rounder Riyan Parag will lead Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, with regular skipper Sanju Samson playing as a specialist batter while recovering from a finger injury. The franchise confirmed the development through an official release.

The decision means Parag will take charge in RR's season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23 at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, followed by home fixtures against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30 in Guwahati. Samson, a pivotal figure in RR's setup, will return to full captaincy duties once he regains complete fitness.

Confirming the move, RR's official X handle shared a video featuring Samson, who stated, "I am not actually completely fit for three more games. There are a lot of leaders in the group. Over the years, some great people have taken care of this environment nicely. For the next three games, I think Riyan will be leading the team. He is well capable of doing it, and I expect everyone to support him and be with him."

Riyan Parag's Leadership and IPL 2024 Breakout Season

Parag, who has captained Assam in domestic cricket, has been a crucial part of RR’s setup in recent seasons. His elevation to captaincy highlights the franchise’s trust in his leadership abilities and recent performances.

The 22-year-old all-rounder enjoyed a stellar IPL 2024, finishing as RR’s top run-getter and third-highest overall in the tournament. He amassed 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21, including four half-centuries, with a best score of 84*. His promotion from the lower middle-order to No. 3 played a significant role in his resurgence, as he thrived in the new role and delivered match-winning performances.

Throwback: When Riyan Parag Declared 'I Will Play for India'

Parag’s confidence in his abilities was evident following his breakthrough IPL 2024 season. In an interview with PTI, the Assam all-rounder had boldly stated his belief that he would represent India someday, irrespective of when it happened.

"At some point, you'll have to take me, right? So that is my belief. I'm going to play for India. I don't really care when," Parag had said, emphasizing his faith in his own abilities.

Even during his struggles in earlier IPL seasons, Parag remained steadfast in his self-belief. "Whether it's the next tour, whether it's a tour in six months, whether it's a tour in one year... I don't really put my thought behind when I should play. That is the selector's job, that is other people's job," he had remarked, reflecting his single-minded focus on improving his game.

His promotion in IPL 2024 saw him replicate his domestic cricket performances, where he often takes responsibility for Assam. "What you saw this year in the IPL is how I play domestic cricket. I take the expectations, I take the burden upon myself to deliver, and that is why I play the best," he had said after a stellar campaign last season.

Eventually, Parag made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 6, 2024. The only ODI match he has played so far is against Sri Lanka on August 7 the same year and his last appearance was in a T20 clash against Bangladesh at Hyderabad on October 12. Will Riyan Parag get more chances to play for Team India?

RR's Hopes for a Strong IPL 2025 Start

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions in 2008, are once again eyeing the elusive title. With a strong core of experienced players and promising young talent, the team aims for a solid start in IPL 2025.

As RR kick off their campaign, all eyes will be on the young all-rounder to see how he handles the added responsibility and whether he can translate his individual success into team victories.

