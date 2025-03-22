Vinicius Jr to Alvarez: Top European clubs plot fresh transfer moves

Sports
Check the latest rumors involving Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and other big European clubs eye top talent ahead of the summer transfer window.
Chelsea is interested in signing Vinicius Junior, despite the Brazilian engaging in new contract talks with Real Madrid. The Saudi Pro League is also keen on signing him.
Arsenal has surprisingly moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz.
The Gunners are also interested in signing Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane, but the German club plans to open talks with Sane about a new contract.
Aston Villa remains interested in Chelsea forward Joao Felix, who is currently on loan at AC Milan but is not expected to join permanently.
Manchester City wants to bolster its central midfield options in the summer, with AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders an increasingly prominent figure on their list of targets.
Barcelona has been rejected by Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who remains upset at the Catalan giants spurning him in previous years.
Liverpool is ramping up its interest in RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is expected to be available for around €80m this summer.
