Sports

Vinicius Jr to Alvarez: Top European clubs plot fresh transfer moves

Check the latest rumors involving Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and other big European clubs eye top talent ahead of the summer transfer window. 

Image credits: X

Vinicius Junior

Chelsea is interested in signing Vinicius Junior, despite the Brazilian engaging in new contract talks with Real Madrid. The Saudi Pro League is also keen on signing him.

Image credits: Getty

Luis Diaz

Arsenal has surprisingly moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz. 

Image credits: Twitter

Leroy Sane

The Gunners are also interested in signing Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane, but the German club plans to open talks with Sane about a new contract.

Image credits: X

Joao Felix

Aston Villa remains interested in Chelsea forward Joao Felix, who is currently on loan at AC Milan but is not expected to join permanently.

Image credits: Getty

Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City wants to bolster its central midfield options in the summer, with AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders an increasingly prominent figure on their list of targets.

Image credits: X

Julian Alvarez

Barcelona has been rejected by Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who remains upset at the Catalan giants spurning him in previous years. 

Image credits: X

Xavi Simons

Liverpool is ramping up its interest in RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is expected to be available for around €80m this summer. 

Image credits: X

IPL 2025: Rishabh to Sanju- 5 Youngest batsmen to score century

MS Dhoni to Ishant Sharma: 5 Players likely to play their last IPL

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Venkatesh to Kohli - 6 players to watch out for

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli - 9 players still playing since 2008