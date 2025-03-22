India News

Indian Railways: Total number of AC, non-AC and must-know facts!

More than 12000 trains run in India

More than 12000 passenger trains in India transport crores of passengers from one place to another. These include thousands of AC and non-AC coaches.

How many AC and non-AC coaches the railway has?

Do you know how many AC and how many non-AC coaches the railway has? Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnav himself has given this information while answering a question in Parliament.

Indian Railways has a total of 79000 coaches

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, there are a total of 79,000 coaches in Indian Railways at present. These include all types of coaches.

Railways has 23000 AC and 56000 non-AC coaches

At the same time, the total number of AC coaches in railways is 23000, while the number of non-AC coaches is 56000. That is, non-AC coaches are 70% of the total number.

Amrit Bharat has 12 sleeper, 8 general coaches

Railways has started completely non-AC Amrit Bharat trains, which have 12 sleeper and 8 general coaches. Coaches are increased many times as per the requirement of the passengers.

983 extra coaches added to railways till February in 2024-25

During the financial year 2023-24, 872 additional permanent coaches were added, while 983 coaches have been added till February in 2024-25.

India's station with the shortest name

There are about 8000 railway stations. The station with the shortest name in India is IB. This station built on the banks of Ib river in Odisha has only 2 letters in its name.

India's station with the longest name

At the same time, India's station with the longest name is Chennai's Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It has a total of 54 letters.

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 21: Intense heat in Mumbai, cloudy in Nagpur

Delhi Weather, March 21: Scorching heat, bright sunshine on Friday

Sunita Williams’ return sparks joy in her Gujarat hometown

PM Modi joins Truth Social: What does his 1st post with Trump signify?