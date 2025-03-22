Indian Railways: Total number of AC, non-AC and must-know facts!

India News
More than 12000 passenger trains in India transport crores of passengers from one place to another. These include thousands of AC and non-AC coaches.
Do you know how many AC and how many non-AC coaches the railway has? Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnav himself has given this information while answering a question in Parliament.
According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, there are a total of 79,000 coaches in Indian Railways at present. These include all types of coaches.
At the same time, the total number of AC coaches in railways is 23000, while the number of non-AC coaches is 56000. That is, non-AC coaches are 70% of the total number.
Railways has started completely non-AC Amrit Bharat trains, which have 12 sleeper and 8 general coaches. Coaches are increased many times as per the requirement of the passengers.
During the financial year 2023-24, 872 additional permanent coaches were added, while 983 coaches have been added till February in 2024-25.
There are about 8000 railway stations. The station with the shortest name in India is IB. This station built on the banks of Ib river in Odisha has only 2 letters in its name.
At the same time, India's station with the longest name is Chennai's Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It has a total of 54 letters.
