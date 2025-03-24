user
user

AVAX, LINK, SOL Lead Gains Among Crypto Majors After Bitcoin Reclaims $87K On Potential Dilution Of Trump’s April Tariffs

The crypto market is also bracing for the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index later this week.

AVAX, LINK, SOL Lead Gains Among Crypto Majors After Bitcoin Reclaims $87K On Potential Dilution Of Trump’s April Tariffs
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Avalanche (AVAX) led gains among the top 20 cryptocurrencies on Monday after Bitcoin (BTC) surged past $87,000 in U.S. premarket hours, buoyed by a Bloomberg report that said President Donald Trump’s forthcoming tariff announcement would be narrower in scope than initially expected.

The report said Trump’s planned universal, reciprocal tariffs set to be unveiled on April 2 — a date he has called “Liberation Day” for the U.S. — will target specific trade barriers rather than implementing sweeping global duties. 

The market reaction sent risk assets higher, with major cryptocurrencies climbing alongside equities.

Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), and XRP (XRP) each gained more than 3.5% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Avalanche outperformed, surging more than 12%, while Solana (SOL) rose 7.1% and Chainlink (LINK) jumped 6.5%.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasuries declined, signaling increased risk appetite among investors.

The crypto market is also bracing for the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index later this week. PCE is a key inflation gauge that tracks price changes in goods and services and is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.

Consumer confidence and personal spending data are also due, which could influence market sentiment. 

Screenshot 2025-03-24 065424.png

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Avalanche’s token ticked higher but remained in ‘neutral’ territory. 

Bullish traders anticipate the cryptocurrency will lock in more gains if it continues to outperform other altcoins.

Avalanche has jumped by over 17% in the last 7 days, but its value over the past year has depreciated by nearly 60%. 

Screenshot 2025-03-24 064115.png

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Bitcoin was more upbeat, surging into ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by tepid levels of chatter.

One user pointed to past cycles, predicting that the next Bitcoin bull cycle is set to begin.

However, not everyone was as upbeat. One user remained skeptical, stating they would not invest until Bitcoin exits its current "torture chamber."

Bitcoin has gained 5% over the last seven days and is up 35.3% over the past year, though it remains 19% below its all-time high of nearly $109,000, seen in January.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Tether Eyes First Full Audit, CEO Cites Trump As Key To Progress – But Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

LMT Stock Draws Downgrades After Boeing Wins Next Generation Air Dominance Program: Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

LMT Stock Draws Downgrades After Boeing Wins Next Generation Air Dominance Program: Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

Ford Stock Defies Pessimism After NHTSA Opens Probe Over Complaints Of Unexpected Gear Shift: Retail’s Unmoved

Ford Stock Defies Pessimism After NHTSA Opens Probe Over Complaints Of Unexpected Gear Shift: Retail’s Unmoved

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Quantum Computing Stocks On Retail’s Radar Following Last Week’s Underperformance

Quantum Computing Stocks On Retail’s Radar Following Last Week’s Underperformance

Accenture Better Placed Than Peers If Trump's DOGE Goes Easy On Discretionary Spending, Says BofA: Retail Remains Exuberant

Accenture Better Placed Than Peers If Trump's DOGE Goes Easy On Discretionary Spending, Says BofA: Retail Remains Exuberant

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh hails SRH's Ishan Kishan for explosive knock against RR, says 'MI lost twice' HRD

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh hails SRH's Ishan Kishan for explosive knock against RR, says 'MI lost twice'

Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs MEG

Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs

LMT Stock Draws Downgrades After Boeing Wins Next Generation Air Dominance Program: Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

LMT Stock Draws Downgrades After Boeing Wins Next Generation Air Dominance Program: Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

Ford Stock Defies Pessimism After NHTSA Opens Probe Over Complaints Of Unexpected Gear Shift: Retail’s Unmoved

Ford Stock Defies Pessimism After NHTSA Opens Probe Over Complaints Of Unexpected Gear Shift: Retail’s Unmoved

US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to visit India tomorrow for trade discussions, bilateral talks shk

US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to visit India tomorrow for trade discussions, bilateral talks

Recent Videos

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Fire at Rajkot’s KBZ Namkeen Factory; No Casualties Reported | Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire at Rajkot’s KBZ Namkeen Factory; No Casualties Reported | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Salman Khan Brings Father Salim Khan at Sikandar Trailer Launch – Emotional Moments Go Viral

Salman Khan Brings Father Salim Khan at Sikandar Trailer Launch – Emotional Moments Go Viral

Video Icon
Aaditya Thackeray DEFENDS Kunal Kamra, Calls Eknath Shinde 'Traitor & Thief,' Demands Action

Aaditya Thackeray DEFENDS Kunal Kamra, Calls Eknath Shinde 'Traitor & Thief,' Demands Action

Video Icon
Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon