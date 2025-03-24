Lifestyle

Vegetarian protein diet

5 vegetables with more protein than eggs

Spinach:

1 cup of cooked spinach contains about 5.4 grams of protein, more than protein content of an egg. It's also rich in iron, calcium, and vitamins.

Broccoli:

Broccoli offers 5.7 grams of protein per cup when cooked. It's also rich in fiber, antioxidants, and essential nutrients.

Mushrooms:

Cooked mushrooms provide 5–7 grams of protein per cup, along with selenium and antioxidants that boost immunity and brain health.

Drumstick Leaves (Moringa):

These leaves contain approximately 9 grams of protein per 100 grams, making them one of the best plant-based protein sources.

Mung Beans:

This is a legume that is often included in vegetarian diets. A cup of cooked mung beans delivers 8 grams of protein, exceeding the protein content of an egg.

