5 vegetables with more protein than eggs
1 cup of cooked spinach contains about 5.4 grams of protein, more than protein content of an egg. It's also rich in iron, calcium, and vitamins.
Broccoli offers 5.7 grams of protein per cup when cooked. It's also rich in fiber, antioxidants, and essential nutrients.
Cooked mushrooms provide 5–7 grams of protein per cup, along with selenium and antioxidants that boost immunity and brain health.
These leaves contain approximately 9 grams of protein per 100 grams, making them one of the best plant-based protein sources.
This is a legume that is often included in vegetarian diets. A cup of cooked mung beans delivers 8 grams of protein, exceeding the protein content of an egg.
