The IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17th after a temporary halt due to cross-border tensions. Cricket Australia has left the decision to return to individual players, supporting their choice amidst WTC final preparations.

Cricket Australia (CA) broke their silence on Australian players returning to India to play the remaining matches of the IPL 2025. On Monday, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the resumption of the ongoing IPL season after it was put on halt for a week due to cross border tensions between India and Pakistan over the past one week.

The BCCI released the revised schedule for the remaining matches of the IPL 2025, beginning on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The league stage will conclude on May 27, with two double headers taking place on Sundays - May 18 and 25, and the playoffs will begin on May 29. The grand finale will take place on June 3, pushed back from the originally scheduled date of May 25.

The revised schedule for the IPL 2025 resumption was announced after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. The BCCI received a nod from the government to go ahead with the remainder of the IPL 2025. However, after the BCCI suspended the season for a week, many overseas players, especially Australian cricketers left India and their participation for the remainder of the IPL 2025 remains uncertain.

Cricket Australia throws ball into players’ court

Amid the uncertainty over Australian players participation for the remaining matches of the IPL 2025, Cricket Australia left the decision to the individual players, stating that they will support whichever choice they make regarding their return to India. The board further stated that they are maintaining communication with the Australian Government and the BCCI regarding the safety of the players.

“Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not. Team management will work through the preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches.” CA said in a statement.

“We are maintaining communication with the Australian Government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety," CA further said in a statement.

With the World Test Championship final scheduled to take place on June 11, just eight days after the IPL 2025 final, Australia and South Africa players’ participation for the remainder of the season remains uncertain as franchises asked to reassemble their players at home venues by today (Tuesday, May 13).

As per the reports, Delhi Capitals’ pacer Mitchell Starc is unlikely to return to India for the remainder of the season, as said by the manager. The IPL franchises have reportedly made travel arrangements for the overseas players, who left India after an immediate suspension of the IPL 2025 for a week. However, it remains to be seen whether those players will return in time for their respective teams' remaining fixtures, especially national commitments and security concerns looming at large.

Cricket Australia announces squad for WTC 2025

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has announced Australia squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s. Pat Cummins will be leading the side and all-rounder Cameron Green has made his return after being on the sidelines for over a year due to back injury. Australia are the reigning champions of the World Test Championship after defeating India in the 2023 final and are aiming for the second title of the marquee event on the trot.

Australia qualified for the final after finishing second on the WTC points table with 13 from 19 matches and had a win percentage of 67.54%. Australia secured the qualification for the second consecutive WTC final after defeating India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the series 3-1.

Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.