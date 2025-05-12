The BCCI has announced the revised schedule for the remaining IPL 2025 matches after a week-long suspension due to cross-border tensions. The season resumes on May 17th with two doubleheaders planned, and the final shifted to June 3rd.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced a revised schedule for remaining matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, May 12 The IPL 2025 was suspended for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The board’s decision to suspend the remaining matches for a period of one week came after the clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was called off after 10.1 overs due to air raid alerts in the neighbouring regions like Jammu, Pathankot, and Jaisalmar after Pakistan launched missiles into India, which was successfully thwarted by the Indian defence forces. . The BCCI confirmed suspension of the remaining matches for a week amid the tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, BCCI began its plans for the resumption of the season as the board reportedly informed all the franchises to reassemble their players at the respective home venues by Tuesday (May 13). All the stakeholders of the board, including IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, BCCI president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, secretary Devajit Saikia reportedly met at the board’s headquarters to discuss the plans for resumption while awaiting for the nod from the government.

IPL 2025 to resume on May 17

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League will resume on May 17, beginning with the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru. As per the revised schedule, two double headers will take place on Sundays, May 18 and May 25, while the remaining league stage matches will conclude on May 27.

Additionally, the BCCI picked six venues for the remaining league stage matches of the season, including Bengaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. This was contrary to the earlier reports of the matches to be held at three venues. The playoffs will begin on May 29, with Qualifier 1, followed by the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on May 31 and June 1, respectively.

The final of IPL 2025 will take place on June 3, pushed back from the originally scheduled date of May 25. The venues for the knockout matches are yet to be determined and are expected to be announced before the conclusion of the league stage.

Before the IPL 2025 was suspended for a week, 57 league stage matches were completed and the 58th match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned midway, while remaining 12 league matches and four knockout matches are yet to be played. The revised schedule is expected to accommodate these remaining fixtures without altering the competitive balance of the tournament, ensuring each team gets adequate rest and travel time before their respective matches.

BCCI statement on IPL 2025 resumption

Along with the revised schedule for the remaining matches of the IPL 2025, the BCCI released an official statement, stating that the board decided to go ahead with the season resumption after consulting with the stakeholders and the government. The board expressed gratitude to the armed and security forces for their efforts to ensure safe return of cricket.

“After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” the BCCI stated in its official release.

“The BCCI takes this opportunity to once again salute the bravery and resilience of India’s armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket. The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league,” the board added in its statement.